A couples’ massage, romantic jacuzzi and private Burj-facing meal included…

Looking for the ultimate date night in Dubai to earn some serious brownie points? If you’re looking for a wow-worthy experience this Valentine’s Day, Address Sky View has launched a romantic spa and dining experience that you’re going to want to know about.

Taking place at the hotel’s couples spa suite, the experience comes with a 45-minute massage for two, a jacuzzi bath setup with romantic rose petals, and a themed afternoon tea served on the suite’s Burj Khalifa-facing terrace.

Guests must first make their way to The Spa at Address Sky View, set 54 floors above ground, where even the tranquil welcome area boasts a sprawling terrace that gazes out towards the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

The full three-hour experience is arranged within the spacious spa suite, dimly lit for maximum mood lighting, and finished in various taupe and coffee hues that give it a contemporary feel. Double height ceilings add to the grandeur, and floor-to-ceiling windows are disguised behind black out blinds, which open up to reveal a private terrace with dazzling Burj Khalifa views. As if the views weren’t impressive enough, the Address team have created a romantic backdrop adorned with ruby red flowers, where a neon sign adorned with #WhereLoveHappens adds to the Insta opportunities.

The first part of the experience is a 45-minute massage, where a duo of therapists invite guests to choose from either a back or full body massage using a choice of essential oils, from energizing Jasmine to relaxing lavender.

After that, slip into your swimwear for a ultra-bubbly jacuzzi – also located within the spa suite – romantically lit with flickering candlelight and adorned with rose petals for added impact.

To conclude the afternoon – or evening – guests are invited to enjoy a specially curated afternoon tea, all themed on Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped pastries, red velvet cakes and rose petals aplenty. For a more formal upgrade, you can switch afternoon tea for a three-course menu, and dine on options like burrata with heirloom tomatoes to start, a main course of grilled Wagyu beef with moreish truffle mash and a gooey chocolate bowl to finish.

The experience is available from February 10 to 17, with slots bookable both for the afternoon, or more romantic evening slot. It’s Dhs1,400 for two with afternoon tea, or Dhs1,500 including dinner.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, February 10 to 17, Dhs1,400 including afternoon tea, Dhs1,500 including three-course menu. Tel: (0)4 873 8882, addresshotels.com