If you drive a vehicle in the UAE, you might want to fill up your fuel tank today, as petrol and diesel prices are set to rocket considerably for the month of February. This follows a decrease in January, compared to December 2021.

From February 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs2.94 per litre, up from Dhs2.65 per litre in January. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.82 per litre, up from Dhs2.53 per litre in January. Diesel will be priced at Dhs2.88 per litre, up from Dhs2.56 in January, and E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.75 a litre, compared to from Dh2.46 a litre last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to January 2022

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

2021

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

