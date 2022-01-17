Good news, or bad news, depending on your stance towards rain…

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its weekly weather forecast and it contains spectacular news for wellington boot manufacturers.

The dark and cloudy skies that eclipsed much of the weekend look set to continue until at least Friday. We can also expect light to moderate winds with the potential of dust-heavy clouds blown into parts of the country.

Whilst it’s not unusual for it to rain in Dubai, the country typically only receives 100mm of rainfall each year, and we are well beyond that now.

What’s causing the rain?

It’s predominantly down to a case of duelling low pressure cells. A patch of surface low pressure from the west is clashing with upper atmosphere low pressure, and the result is those dark saturated cloud spreads we see roaming across the sky periodically.

How much of this is down to cloud seeding?

It’s difficult to say. Whilst several cloud seeding missions have already been flown so far in 2022, the type of rainfall we’ve been having — particularly those showers accompanying spells of stormy weather, fits in perfectly with the precipitation profile for this time of year. That being said, seeding is more often than not, a case of adding humidity volume to rain clouds. At the very least, cloud seeding will be contributing to the extent.

Throughout the week

Looking ahead towards the weekend, intermittent cloudy skies will continue with wind speed peaking at 50kph. Seas are also expected to be rough across in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Images: Provided