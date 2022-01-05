Keeping you in the Loop…

If there’s one thing that Abu Dhabi residents love more than an evening out, it’s an evening out to a What’s On supper club. Thankfully, we host one of these bad boys nearly every month, touring around the UAE, and popping up at some of the country’s new or legendary spots. Together with our chosen restaurant, we wine and dine you, and best of all, you get to enjoy the experience for free.

Just before we closed out 2021, we kicked off our shoes and headed onto the calm, white sandy beaches of Abu Dhabi to visit The Loop Restaurant & Bar, an alfresco restaurant on the shoreline of Bab Al Qasr.

Our guests walked through the blue arches into the alfresco poolside restaurant, before enjoying a specially curated menu featuring mussels in saffron sauce, and mains such as fruitti di mare, and rib eye steak accompanied by a range of sundowner sips.

As you can see, it truly was a magical night under the stars, with chill beats and fantastic eats.

Join us for the next installment, coming soon.

Loop Beach Restaurant & Bar, Bab Al Qasr, West Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 205 3000, @babalqasrhotel

Images: Provided