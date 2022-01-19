Where to catch international DJs playing in Dubai this weekend

Put your party shoes on…

A hump day draws to a close we’re already thinking about where to party in Dubai this weekend. After a few rainy spells this month, we’re looking at a clear forecast for this weekend, with a chance of banging tunes from some top international DJs.

Joel Corry

The man behind bangers such as Sorry and Head & Heart with MNEK, Joel Corry will be returning to Dubai this week, on Thursday January 20. Playing his hit tunes at The Penthouse, guests will be able to soak up the skyline while they listen to the dancefloor anthems. Reservations are required and there’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,000 per person for the evening.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday January 20, 11pm to 4pm, min spend Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. thepenthouse.co

Skream

If you remember the 2009 hit Going in For the Kill by La Roux, then you’ll have no doubt heard the Skream remix which became arguably more popular. Skream has had a 20-year career in DJing and is still going strong, with a performance lined up at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah this Friday.

Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, Friday January 21, from 8pm. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @sohogardenpalm

Topic

Five Palm Jumeirah’s beach party Bohemia will this week see Breaking Me hit-maker Topic spin the decks. Every Saturday from 1pm, guests can expect Instagrammable activations, artistic performances, installations, live food stations, music and more. Prices start from Dhs200 for ladies with three drinks and Dhs300 for gents with three drinks, or book a sun bed for two people, with a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person.

Beach By Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday January 22 from 1pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @beachbyfive

Jamie Jones

Put your dancing shoes on as on Saturday January 22, top DJ and producer Jamie Jones is heading back to the city. You can find him centre stage at Soho Garden Meydan, as he drops the latest and greatest house bangers on the adoring crowd. Famous for his legendary Paradise parties, Jamie Jones has played in cities such as Miami, New York, LA, Toronto, and London, as well as Dubai.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Saturday January 22, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

