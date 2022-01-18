Feel the love at these top restaurants and hotels…

The most romantic night of the year is fast-approaching (on February 14, in case you’re forgetful). If you’re feeling loved up, Dubai is pulling out all the stops to help you show it – from romantic restaurants to special staycations, here are 9 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai 2022.

Aura Skypool

Take your love to new heights with Aura Skypool‘s one-off celebration. Couples will be treated to a special set menu and Champagne while cosying up on a daybed while admiring the views from the 50th floor. The menu includes oysters, caviar, beet poke avocado-wasabi, black rice, kimchi, sticky duck yakitori hoisin sauce, glazed miso salmon, sticky barbecue beef short rib, and scallop and prawn dumplings with truffle soy, priced at Dhs1,200 per couple for the second row or Dhs1,600 for the first row, including pool access.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Monday February 14, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Prime68

Tuck into a five-course set menu at the award-winning Prime68. The 68th floor restaurant is sure to impress your beau, as you sample the delicious dishes on offer. Prices start at Dhs895 per couple or Dhs995 for a table by the window, where you can best enjoy the exceptional views.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, February 14, 6pm to 11.3pm, from Dhs895. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Al Maha

Go all out with a beautiful Desert Romance staycation at Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. Enjoy a two-night getaway in a secluded suite with private swimming pool, with full board at the resort’s signature restaurant, A Diwaan. You’ll also be treated to an exclusive romantic dinner on the suite pool terrace on the second day after a 60-minute spa treatment, starting at Dhs9,800.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, valid until Feb 14, from Dhs9,800. Tel: (0)4 832 9900. al-maha.com

Balloon Adventures Dubai

Soar through the sky this Valentine’s Day in Dubai with a romantic hot air balloon ride. The experience runs on February 12, 13 or 14, when you’ll be picked up nice and early from the city in a private vehicle and head into the desert. First witness a spectacular drone show under the stars, before getting into your balloon to float 4000ft in the sky as you capture the sunrise before being escorted in a vintage Land Rover to a private cabana amongst the dunes where a gourmet picnic awaits. The trip concludes with a camel ride, rounding off an adventurous Valentine’s you’ll never forget.

Balloon Adventures Dubai, February 12, 13 or 14, Dhs1,950 per adult. Tel: (0)4 440 9827. balloon-adventures.com

Maiden Shanghai

Treat your loved one to a gourmet Chinese menu, alongside bottle of bubbly at Maiden Shanghai. Choose from an alfresco table under the stars or be at the heart of the action inside, while indulging in a specially prepared five-course meal, priced at Dhs799 per couple.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, February 14, Dhs799 per couple. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Marina Social

Jason Atherton’s Dubai restaurant, Marina Social, invites couples to indulge in a gastronomic evening complete with four-course dinner. Champagne and oysters will start the evening on a romantic note, before sharing dishes such as a beetroot rose, juicy beef Wellington or poached halibut, and black forest gateaux tiramisu profiteroles.

Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina, February 14, 6pm, Dhs700 per couple. Tel: (0)4 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

Voco Bonnington

Treat your one and only to a night at brand new JLT hotel, Voco Bonnington. For Dhs530 per person, enjoy a double room with rose petals and chilled bubbly before a romantic dinner for two with wine at The Cavendish Restaurant. In the morning, choose from a full Irish breakfast buffet or breakfast in bed.

Voco Bonnington, Cluster J, JLT, February 11 to 14, Dhs530 per person. Tel: (0)4 356 0000. ihg.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Souk Madinat’s newest spot, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, will be offering a three-course set menu including British classics and a bottle of sparkling for Dhs345 per couple. Book a table outside next to the stunning water canals and absorb the romantic atmosphere as you enjoy views of Burj Al Arab.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, February 14, Dhs345 per couple. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Love birds can indulge in a delightful meal at Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen for Dhs380 per couple on Valentine’s Day in Dubai. A Latin American and Caribbean selection of slow-cooked beef cheek, smoked brisket and Argentinian grass-fed striploin, or ribeye can be enjoyed with a bottle of red or white wine. For singles, a blind date activation will run simultaneously with a two-hour unlimited drinks package with a platter of beans empanada, croquetas veal, beef empanada, camarones relleno available for Dhs180.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, February 13 and 14, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. rumba.ae

Images: Provided