Sponsored: Villa Maria Estates is giving away a unique experience…

Villa Maria Estates, an exceptional New Zealand vineyard, celebrates moments that are rich in emotion, sociability, relaxation and natural beauty. Unforgettable moments are made when Villa Maria is there to accompany them, which is exactly what this once-in-a-lifetime dining experience will offer. With passionately crafted wines which are ‘made for the moment’, Villa Maria elevates any occasion and creates lasting memories.

Villa Maria Estates is giving away the ultimate at-home dining experience worth Dhs7,000. The winner will get access to their own private chef, who will create a six-course Flavours of New Zealand dinner menu for you and five friends paired with wine. You’ll also be treated to a personal waiter and wine expert to ensure you have an unforgettable dining experience.

To enter the competition, follow the details in the Instagram post here.

The menu features a selection of the finest, seasonal ingredients including fresh seafood and superior New Zealand produce, perfectly matched with wines showcasing the best of the region.

From the tropical aromas of the Marlborough sauvignon blanc, to the deliciously dry finish of the Hawkes Bay rosé, guests will be transported to the shores of New Zealand with each delicious dish.

Enter now for your chance to win the ultimate culinary journey through New Zealand with iconic wines that capture the taste of the land and amplify the senses. Villa Maria, ‘Made for the Moment, Made from New Zealand’.

Find out more at @africaneasterndubai

Images: Provided