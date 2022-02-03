A trio of must-tries…

Trying to keep up with the city’s constantly growing cuisine scene can be tough, but it’s our mission to uncover and curate the best of the new additions. And these are some of our favourites from the last few months.

Society

Brand new to the Saadiyat shoreline, cult cafe Society will add another layer of gilt glamour to the sea view dining community of Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Those that are familiar with the Jumeirah-based Society DXB will already be looking forward to seeing how much of the famous gastro-cafe menu has made the short trip down the road. Applause-worthy breakfast items from there include the peanut crumb and frozen yoghurt french toast; buttermilk pancakes with candied pecans; the coconut bircher and the signature big savoury breakfast. Dropping in for a catch up with friends? There are dainty cakes, and pastries too, to pair alongside the brand’s top-tier, talk of the town luxury coffee.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. By appointment only: resto.guru. @societyuae. Tel: (02) 886 7735

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Concept Store is now open at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay. The Lighthouse isn’t your conventional restaurant, conceived by Hashem Montasser and Hany Bassiouny and launched in 2017 at Dubai’s D3, the brand blends a gastro dining experience with a boutiquey retail space. They’ve got a great selection of books, scents and objects of curiosity that make gifts for those people that are ‘really hard to buy for’. The menu is a little bit hipster, and we mean that in only the kindest sense, and genuinely one of the most intelligently creative in the kitche. That guarantees you great breakfasts and top quality coffee, imaginative food creations, with health and nutrition always a strong part of menu identity.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, from 8am to midnight. Tel: (02) 236 7831, @thelighthouse_ae

Stouff Beirut

Stouff Beirut opened its doors in November, and on a mid-week lunchtime visit its botanical interiors are already filled with diners – most of them facing the 450 square metre kitchen to admire the chefs at work. The menu centres around an open-fire kitchen: think prime cuts of meat cooked to order, freshly baked hot mezze and woodfire pizzas. There’s a fully supervised soft play area so parents can have a bit of grown up time and a welcome rest from answering the question ‘why?’, it’s licensed, offers shisha and there’s a gorgeous Greek Island-inspired outdoor tennis. But one of the things we love most about Stouff is chef Sharbel Akiki’s passion for produce – jams, oils, cheeses and more are all made on-site and available to purchase for home use.

World Trade Center – The Hub, Level 4, 8am to 12.30am. Tel: (056) 688 4042, @stouffbeirut

