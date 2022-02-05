Sponsored: Plan your next getaway…

Before you know it, the cool UAE winter season will be gone and summer will roll around. Before the temperatures soar, plan a staycation at the picturesque Fujairah at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort.

Here’s why it should be your next staycation of choice…

Affordable staycation offers

The hotel promises sea view rooms and scrumptious breakfast at all-day dining, Views for Dhs770+++ for two adults and two children under the age of 12. For guests who wish to cut loose and enjoy the best the resort has to offer, they can opt for an all-inclusive package where they can stay in a sea-facing deluxe room, sip on house drinks and indulge at Views for a starting price of Dhs1,270.

So many activities to try

The picturesque city may secure a spot on the ‘Gram, but its mountains are a must to conquer for adventure seekers and hikers. From moderate to intense, the city provides plenty of hiking trails for adventure seekers who wish to explore the peaks of this Emirate to stay fit or for social media feed.

Al Boom Diving Centre also operates from the resorts offering watersports such as jet skis, parasailing and more. Some other recreational activities offered at the resort are mini-golf, beach volley, table tennis, etc.

For the little ones, there’s a Kid’s Club which includes a splash pool for kids.

Great ways to relax

Got knots in your back? Head to the spa where you can experience holistic treatments.

Fresh air will also do you some good, so slip on the flip flops and head to the beach where the white sands, Indian Ocean breeze and the sound of shores offer up an ultimate tranquil experience. The resort is also home to the largest swimming pool in the city if you want to avoid the sand.

F&B Offering

The five-star resort is home to seven distinct outlets offering flavours from around the world. At Views, you can indulge in a spread of locally sourced seafood at the Taste of Arabian Sea night, or on Saturday and Sunday, there’s a BBQ night for Dhs185.

If you’re heading here with your partner, choose to spend Valentine’s Day at Gonu where a moonlit dinner awaits. The four-course set menu will cost you Dhs699 per couple with two glasses of bubbly or Dhs799 per couple for a bottle of rose.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Anajaimat, Dibba Road, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 244 9000, lemeridien-alaqah.com

Images: Supplied