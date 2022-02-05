Sponsored: There’s something for the couples in love and for those single…

Left planning a day for Valentine’s Day to the last minute? Don’t worry because Shangri-La Dubai is here to save the day with four great options for you and your loved one, and there’s even an offer for the single ones.

For the ones in love

Romance in the Sky

Go all out with a hotel stay, private dining at Level 42 and a hot air balloon ride for two. Your luxurious stay will take place at the Presidential Suite with a personal butler plus a seven-course private meal with breathtaking views. The next day, there is a fun hot-air balloon ride. You’ll also get full access to Horizon Club Lounge. This experience is all yours for Dhs20,000.

Valentine’s Day in the Southeast

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a culinary trip to Vietnam. There’s seared Hokkaido scallop with lime dressing and salmon crust with salted mixed herbs, Hoi An style Wagyu beef striploin steak, lychee sorbet and berry soup with chocolate and lychee ice cream and more. Ladies will leave with a chocolate box and a rose. The six-course set menu will cost you Dhs550 for two and if you want a bottle of wine added in, it’s Dhs1,605.

Treat your partner at Shang Palace

Shang Palace is offering an eight-course set menu featuring authentic Cantonese dishes, dim sum and desserts. For food only, it’s Dhs520 but if you want a bottle of wine, it’s Dhs1,314. All the ladies will leave with a chocolate box and a rose.

Spa and Afternoon Tea Indulgence

Spend a blissful afternoon with a signature treatment at Chi, The Spa followed by an afternoon tea featuring red and pink sweet and savoury treats. This deal is available all month long and costs Dhs1,100 per couple. You can even use the jacuzzi and pool on Level 42.

For the single one

A Lot Like Love at Ikandy

Spend Valentine’s Day poolside at ikandy with all your favourite single friend (or friends). Unlimited food off the set menu and beverages are Dhs195 per lady and Dhs245 per gent. Want just food? It’s Dhs350 for two.

For further details on the Valentine’s Day offers, visit shangrilaexperiences.com

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 343 8888. shangrilaexperiences.com