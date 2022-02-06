Sponsored: Come for the experience, stay for the luxury…

Based on entertainment mega-hub, Yas Island, the world’s first Warner Bros. Hotel — part of the Curio Collection by Hilton — opened its doors to guests in November last year and has been hitting blockbuster standards ever since.

But what makes it stand out as a headliner in a city overflowing with luxury class five-start hotels? Well, we’ve put together six big reasons why, and trust us, that’s not all folks…

1. It’s a celebration of entertainment…

Part hotel, part homage to one of the most important dynasties in entertainment history, this leisure experience offers access to a collection of more than 400 rare props, objects and pictures from the cinematic (and TV) universe of Warner Bros.

Even before entering the hotel you’ll have the opportunity to capture some grade-A ‘Gram candy, with an actual Batmobile from the upcoming Battinson Interpretation of The Batman. You’ll also find a replica of that iconic fountain and sofa combo from the opening credits of Friends.

Once inside the WB Hotel, pop culture buffs will find the eerie autoplay piano from sci-fi western, Westworld, bashing out jarringly nostalgic tunes. The spiral staircase, accessible from the lobby, is given over to a ‘Living Archive’, featuring original items plucked from entertainment archives, such as the Cowboy boots from the 1956 film Giant, worn by rebel supreme James Dean; and more caped crusader paraphernalia in the shape of Michael Keaton’s cowl from 1989 film, Batman, and an original drawing from The Great Gatsby.

2. …And the art of entertaining

Outside digital screens spanning the height of the building play more than 35 different pieces of original content created especially for the hotel. There’s a family pool; a luxurious spa and fitness centre; a Warner Bros. store — cutely titled ‘the Prop Shop’, which comes fully ACME-approved; and an activity-packed kids’ club.

3. Every booking comes with free access to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

If you somehow find the willpower within to tear yourself away from the hotel, you and your party get free access to the conveniently placed Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park, just next door. Come face-to-face with DC heroes and villains, Looney Tunes characters and stars from the wider world of WB entertainment. Then there’s the collection of 29 world class thrill rides, exciting shows and immersive dining experiences — just some of the many reasons why you selected it as your Favourite Attraction at the 2021 What’s On Awards.

4. The food

You’ll find five separate bars and restauants on-site, including the infinity pool-equipped statement lounge — The Overlook, which offers dramatic 360º views of the neighbouring theme park, sea and city skyline. Director’s Club offers a refined, boutique dining experience with a sophisticated menu served in an intimate setting, More casual dining is available at laid back pool bar, The Matinee; a lobby lounge called Craft Services; and an international restaurant known as Sidekicks.

The hotel also recently launched a pair of brunches. Overlook is an adult-only affair, with a buffet featuring high-end western and Japanese cuisine. And there’s also a kid-friendly option at Sidekicks, the Fun & Family Brunch features an international buffet.

5. The characters you’ll meet here

Kids calling room service can request a visit from that most deliciously ‘wascally’ of wabbits, Buggs Bunny. If cartoons have taught us anything though, beware of bunnies with room service, always check for ticking noises/burning fuses. Those exploring the luggage tags of the prop suitcases in the lobby will be able to uncover more clues about the hotel’s famous inhabitants. Some of whom, from the Loony Tunes universe and the long lineage of Warner Bros. film and TV history, you’ll be able to meet.

6. The rooms

Guests can enjoy some pretty loony room features too, with each of the 257 keys offering artwork and design finishes fitting in with three separate themes.

“From Script to Screen” offers BTS and origin story insights for a range of Warner Bros projects, illuminating the journey from written page to the final shot.

“Artist Confidential” showcases a collection of some of Warner Bros. most dazzling talent from both sides of the camera.

And “The Vault” theme offers exclusive access to rare images from Warner Bros.’ voluminous archives.

Yas Island. You can book your stay on the thewbabudhabi.curiocollection.com website

Images: Provided