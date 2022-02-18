The mural is 18 metres tall and 32 metres wide…

Dubai Street Museum, operated by Brand Dubai, has returned for its eighth edition and this time local and international artists have revealed a huge mural in Dubai. The artwork depicts HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai overlooking the city, and features Arabic calligraphy.

The mural can be found on the wall of a DEWA sub-station on Al Wasl Road, and is 18 metres tall by 32 metres wide. The calligraphy depicts a verse penned by Sheikh Hamdan in which he says Dubai’s impressive achievements were only made possible by the lofty vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrandDubai (@branddubai)

Artists involved in the projects included Croatian portrait artist Lonac, Emirati digital artist Khalid Al Ramsi and Emirati calligrapher Mohammed Hussain Al Tamimi. “By working with local and international artists, we seek to tell the story of Dubai’s unique culture, values, identity and aspirations. Through such initiatives, we also seek to add unique creative elements to the built environment in the city’s communities,” said Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai.

Some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame can be seen in the artwork, peeking through the clouds as Sheikh Hamdan looks fondly on from what appears to be an aeroplane window.

branddubai.ae