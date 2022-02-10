Pack your Miami Vice shirt and shades…

Dubai is loved for its ever-growing number of beach clubs, and we’re about to add yet another to your list. Peaches & Cream is set to open in Dubai soon, on the ever popular Palm Jumeirah. Found in Shoreline 1 Building, the retro-themed beach club will be as colourful as it is cool, when it opens in Q2 of 2022.

Inspired by 1980s Miami, Peaches & Cream will have a vibrant beach club and slick lounge, featuring a 3,000 square foot beach, large swimming pool and soft candy-coloured sun beds. A large outdoor bar will take centre stage, with boho swings for guests to sit and enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

Guests will also enjoy a Mediterranean restaurant serving fresh seafood, meat and vegan dishes overlooking the shoreline of the man-made island. The highly-saturated interior of the restaurant area, formed of retro hues, will be dressed with deep-seated suede sofas, cafe-like cubes, and sleek finishings.

The venue will be created by the team who recently opened Social Distrikt at The Pointe, Limestone Lab. Hassan and Hani, Limestone Lab founders said: “Peaches and Cream is one of the many visionary concepts in the pipeline for Limestone Lab. We are thrilled to be reinventing proven concepts to bring all new experiences to life.”

Peaches & Cream joins a slew of new beach clubs opening up in the city, from the newly launched Soulbeach, to the soon to open San. With summer on it’s way, we’re ready to break out on shades and swimwear and get working on our tan ASAP.

Peaches & Cream, Shoreline Building 1, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q2 2022. @peachesandcreamdxb