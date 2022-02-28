These updates are in effect now…

At the end of last week, the UAE made sweeping changes to its pandemic policy. These included big updates for entering and exiting the country by air, road and between individual emirates.

For example, the requirement to show an Alhosn Green Pass on the border between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has been removed — Abu Dhabi’s Green List (and by association implication for non Green List passengers) has also been scrapped.

But what about travelling in and out of the country by air?

Updates on inbound travel

The updates announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), which have been confirmed by Etihad Airways as applying to departures and arrivals via Abu Dhabi, state that fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to show a negative PCR test to travel to the UAE.

Instead, arrivals will only have to show their vaccine certificates complete with a valid QR code that prove they have been fully vaccinated with a UAE-approved vaccine.

Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi are still required to undergo a free PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). Once in, no further tests are mandated.

Unvaccinated travellers

Anybody not fully vaccinated travelling to Abu Dhabi is required to show a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure.

Flying out of, or transiting through Abu Dhabi

The update also means there is no longer the need to get a negative PCR to board a flight out of Abu Dhabi, or if you are transiting through AUH. Though it is important to check the entry requirements of your destination, they may require PCRs to be conducted in advance.

Images: Etihad