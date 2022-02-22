A characterful new restaurant launches a very special sort of brunch…

The WB Abu Dhabi has to be one of the capital’s most exciting hotel openings of the past few years. Mainly due to its theme park adjacent setting, the attentive way it pays homage to the collected works of the Warner Bros. entertainment dynasty and its deck of new dining outlets.

February saw the launch of two new Saturday brunches at The WB, an adults-only affair set on show-stopping rooftop bar, The Overlook; and the other — very much a family afffair — at all day diner, Sidekicks.

Which is where we find ourselves now, on the terrace, looking out on the sprawling amber metropolis of Warner Bros. World. We have with us one very DC-obsessed four-year-old, who has already narrowly avoided a collapsing star-level implosion at seeing the Batmobile parked outside.

The staff immediately set the tone with magic sheikhdom warm welcomes and attentive service. The main dining cast list comes in the form of an international buffet. The usual suspects are on offer here — a live carvery with roast rib eye and Cantonese duck, neat little pizzas, signature pasta specials, a salad bar, there’s an Asian cuisine station, and a whole island full of kid friendly eats and treats.

And whilst the food all fits in with the standard of international dining we’ve become accustomed to, it’s not what makes this brunch worthy of a standing ovation. As the name of the venue might hint at — throughout the dining session the restaurant is visited by a toon-army of stars from the animated annals of the Warner Bros. back catalog.

We shake paws with Tom and Jerry, cut cake with Buggs and Daffy, even hold a drag race with Robin from (streaming now on Netflix) Teen Titans Go! The impact on our younger diners, particularly that last name drop, is only quantifiable by the number of times the words ‘best day of my life’ are uttered, admittedly also whilst dizzy on gummy worms and candyfloss.

Verdict: This is likely the closest we’ve come in the UAE to experiencing that Floridian category of kid-focused leisure industry mastery. There really is no family brunch here at the moment that can rival the experience laid out as standard at Sidekicks. Rating: B+ for food, A for the experience.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs185, house is Dhs290. Tel: (02) 692 7742, @thewbabudhabi

Images: Provided