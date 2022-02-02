29 great business lunch deals in Dubai

Boca

No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. It’s all served within the hour. Pay Dhs90 for the burger combo, Dhs95 for a two-course meal and Dhs125 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough. You can enjoy an indulgent vegan-inclusive five-course feast including soups and street grills and other popular Indian delights. The meal will cost you just Dhs99.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over on the weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, starting from Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai

Café Isan

This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co

Cé La Vi Dubai

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the night life, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee. You’ll have to pick from fried calamari, burrata salad, black truffle ‘sushi rice’ risotto, pan seared salmon, lemon yuzu tart, and more on the menu.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai Ciao Bella Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to reenergize during lunch hour. Takeaway options for Dhs49 include a salad, soup and hot dish. Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Ground floor, Dubai, Tel: (0)567 84 7170. mediaonehotel.com Eat & Meat This express menu packed with freshly made, internationally inspired dishes. There’s light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). Price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget or hunger. Eat & Meet, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Mon to Thur 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com Hunter & Barrel Whether catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person. Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong For Dhs125 at Hutong’s buisness lunch you will get a soup, one starter and one main from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more. Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs125 per person. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com. Indochine Indochine offers a business lunch menu of French-Vietnamese cuisine, with a choice of zesty salads, rolls, curries, noodles and desserts. For Dhs120, you can indulge in three courses and for Dhs90, two courses. Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. Starters include lobster and prawn cake, Cecina de León (cured meat), while mains include options such as hoisin roasted salmon, beetroot risotto, calamarata pasta and more. It is priced at Dhs110 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20, and a glass of wine for Dhs40.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs59 for two courses and you can add on Dhs10 for coffee or dessert. Want wine? Add on Dhs25.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get one starter and one main, or for Dhs180 you can get two starters, one main and a scoop of ice cream. Main courses include a choice between Arrabbiata, grilled sirloin, and more.

LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Marea

Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its Italian seafood-inspired menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day all curated by Executive Chef Yunus. Dishes include salmon carpaccio, lobster and burrata, gnocchi, mushroom risotto, sea bream and more.

Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae