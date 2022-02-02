29 great business lunch deals in Dubai
Because business doesn’t have to be boring…
Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.
Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai to try…
Amazonico
Head to Amazonico for lunch and be transported to the Amazon jungle with lush foliage, tribal sounds and signature Latin American cuisine. The deal will see you and your clients enjoying dishes such as raws and salads, bites and wok, mains and dessert. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs125 and the four-course menu will cost you Dhs148.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Avli by Tashas
Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious set menu at Avli by Tashas, in DIFC. For Dhs120, you’ll be treated to three courses starting with a choice of mezede, such as fried calamari, mini cheese pies, and main course which offers souvlaki (chicken or beef) or tomato risotto. There’s a dessert to end your meal on a sweet note.
Avli by Tashas, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com
Beau Rivage Bistro
Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com
Boca
No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. It’s all served within the hour. Pay Dhs90 for the burger combo, Dhs95 for a two-course meal and Dhs125 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.
Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, noon to 3pm, Sunday – Thursday. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae
Bombay Borough
Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough. You can enjoy an indulgent vegan-inclusive five-course feast including soups and street grills and other popular Indian delights. The meal will cost you just Dhs99.
Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae
Cafe Belge
Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over on the weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.
Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, starting from Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai
Café Isan
This three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango and sticky rice and more. At the licensed branch, you can even sip on a glass of grape for Dhs29.
Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT | Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co
Cé La Vi Dubai
What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the night life, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee. You’ll have to pick from fried calamari, burrata salad, black truffle ‘sushi rice’ risotto, pan seared salmon, lemon yuzu tart, and more on the menu.
CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai
Ciao Bella
Why have just one dish when you can have your pick of a range of authentic Italian cuisine for lunch? Ciao Bella offers a buffet-style business lunch for Dhs69, with options of salads, soups and mains to reenergize during lunch hour. Takeaway options for Dhs49 include a salad, soup and hot dish.
Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Ground floor, Dubai, Tel: (0)567 84 7170. mediaonehotel.com
Eat & Meat
This express menu packed with freshly made, internationally inspired dishes. There’s light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). Price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget or hunger.
Eat & Meet, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Mon to Thur 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Hunter & Barrel
Whether catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person.
Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae
Hutong
For Dhs125 at Hutong’s buisness lunch you will get a soup, one starter and one main from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more.
Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs125 per person. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.
Indochine
Indochine offers a business lunch menu of French-Vietnamese cuisine, with a choice of zesty salads, rolls, curries, noodles and desserts. For Dhs120, you can indulge in three courses and for Dhs90, two courses.
Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com
La Cantine du Faubourg
In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. Starters include lobster and prawn cake, Cecina de León (cured meat), while mains include options such as hoisin roasted salmon, beetroot risotto, calamarata pasta and more. It is priced at Dhs110 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20, and a glass of wine for Dhs40.
La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae
Larte
Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs59 for two courses and you can add on Dhs10 for coffee or dessert. Want wine? Add on Dhs25.
Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae
LPM Bar & Restaurant
If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get one starter and one main, or for Dhs180 you can get two starters, one main and a scoop of ice cream. Main courses include a choice between Arrabbiata, grilled sirloin, and more.
LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Marea
Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its Italian seafood-inspired menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day all curated by Executive Chef Yunus. Dishes include salmon carpaccio, lobster and burrata, gnocchi, mushroom risotto, sea bream and more.
Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae
Nova
Nova at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina offers an exquisite business lunch for Dhs115 for three courses. It runs from 12pm to 4pm on Monday to Friday.
Nova, The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 578 4444. novarestaurant.me
Qwerty
Qwerty’s business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. For a two-course meal you will pay Dhs90 which includes a starter and a main course plus coffee or tea. Add on a dessert for Dhs10.
Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty
Roka Dubai
Zuma’s little sister has a tempting lunch menu, priced at Dhs115. It includes a selection of mod-Japanese starters including iceberg salad, beef dumpling etc and for mains, you’ll have to pick from salmon fillet teriyaki, lamb cutlets, sea bream and more. For the price, you will get four starters (shared with the table), one main, and rice.
Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai/
Salero
To satisfy those Spanish cravings head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. The set menu includes a soft beverage and will cost you Dhs150.
Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com
Shanghai Me
The business lunch at Shanhai Me is Dhs120 where you can devour one soup, one appetizer or dim sum and one main. The vast menu includes chicken and sweet corn soup, ground wagyu cornshells, sesame prawn on toast, spicy chicken spring rolls, Singapore noodles, and much more.
Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com
The Crossing
The business lunch set menu at The Crossing features chaat, paneer tikka, Bengali mustard fish, Mangalorean chicken, paneer butter masala and more. Prices for a small plate and main will cost you Dhs95 and a small plate, main and dessert is Dhs125. Add on red or white wine for Dhs29.
The Crossing, H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhotel.com
Lah Lah
Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. There’s chicken satay, vegetable spring roll, Shanghai noodles, and more. A two course meal will cost you Dhs64 and the three course meal is Dhs74.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Sucre
Fresh from opening in London, Sucre Dubai is here to make its mark on DIFC, bringing punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The restaurant opened its doors in January and has now launched a business lunch featuring a selection of the finest Latin American inspired dishes curated by Master chef Fernando Trocca himself. Diners can pick from spicy octopus tostada, fresh Tuna and watermelon ceviche, spinach and ricotta raviolli, striploin and more. Diners can also pick from side sides including broken potato and humita.
Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs115 per person, Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai
Tandoori Tina
British-Indian Restaurant, Tandoori Tina at One Central, Dubai offers up an express lunch ‘thali’ style. What is thali? It’s basically a plate with a selection of various dishes served in smaller bowls. The four-course meal (starter, main, dessert and side) will cost you Dhs85 per person and you’ll also get naan (Indian bread) to sop up all that gravy. Dishes include Indian spiced scotch eggs, shepherd’s pie with stilton gravy and Bombay Jersey Royal Potatoes.
Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandooritina
The Rose & Crown
The Atrium’s cozy British venue is offering a business lunch menu along with a selection of teas, coffees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 3pm. For just Dhs59, you can choose a main dish of your choice from the special business lunch menu along with a soft beverage for only AED 59. Options include fish and chips, grilled chicken BBQ with yellow rice, The Rose & Crown Burger and more. The chef can customize options for vegan and vegetarian guests on request.
The Rose & Crowne, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Mon to Fri 1pm to 3pm, Dhs59 for one main dish and soft drink, Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com
Vibe DIFC
This business lunch at Vibe DIFC is designed especially for women and can be enjoyed only on Tuesday frpm 12pm to 3pm. The menu includes a three-course meal for Dhs129 with healthy, delicious dishes such as fish taco, meatless steak, crispy sesame chicken and more. You can accompany your meal with three cosmopolitan cocktails. There’s even an express two course option, available for Dhs89 which comes with one glass of wine. It is available from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm.
Vibe DIFC, Gate Village, Podium Level, Dubai, Tel: (800) 8423. vibeuae.com
Weslodge Saloon City Walk
For just Dhs85, you can tuck into two courses (a starter or main, or a main and dessert) at the newly opened Weslodge Saloon City Walk. There’s plenty to choose from including crab cakes, tacos cabrito, a Weslodge chop salad and risotto, Southern fried chicken and more.
City Walk Residential Building 3A, City Walk, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person, Tel: (0)4 350 9230. @weslodgedubai