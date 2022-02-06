Sponsored: They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, so grab your loved ones and discover everything that Jumeirah Group has planned for this Valentine’s Day…

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Al Muntaha

The finest French and Italian cuisine in the world’s most iconic hotel with muted tones and breath-taking panoramic views of the city, Al Muntaha is serving a Valentine’s edition degustation menu, making it the perfect spot for a meal of two. To start, guests will tuck into Belon oysters with Champagne sauce and Saint Jacques scallop cauliflower, before moving onto the mains, blue lobster lemon beurre blanc sauce, marinated mackerel fillet green gazpacho and fish turbot with artichoke barigoule. End the romantic night with a white chocolate mustard with gorgonzola and raspberry cremeux with ginger gel saffron cream.

Dhs1,200 minimum spend per person, February 11 to 14, 7pm to 10pm.

Al Mahara

Curated by Michelin starred Head Chef Andrea Migliaccio, guests can savour a special set-menu with delectable dishes including red prawns carpaccio, risotto with blue lobster, almond crusted sea bass and a sweet chocolate and passionfruit dessert to end.

Dhs1,200 minimum spend per person or Dhs600 minimum spend on a la carte, February 14, 7pm to 10.30pm.

SAL

For a poolside celebration overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, diners can delight in a menu of Valentine’s specials.

Dhs600 minimum spend per person, February 14, 7pm to 10pm.

Sahn Eddar

Experience a decadent afternoon tea with a selection of sweet and savoury treats themed for the day of love. On the day, there will also be a lucky draw for guests to win special prizes.

Dhs490 per person non-alcoholic and Dhs590 per person including one glass of bubbly, February 11 to 14, 3pm to 6pm.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Bastion

Located on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Bastion’s glamorous interiors and the captivating views of the ever-changing hues of the Arabian skyline make it the ideal spot for a romantic dinner. Loved ones will start their night with foie gras brûlée and the choice of either a tuna tartare or salt crust celeriac with all things truffle. For mains, pan-seared hokkaido scallop, with the choice of either Wagyu beef bourguignon or butternut squash risotto. To end the night, the mouth-watering fondant au chocolate is served to the table.

Dhs900 per couple, Dhs1,000 per couple including a glass of Prosecco per person and AED 1,100 per couple including a bottle of Prosecco, February 14, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Villa Beach

The sophisticated Italian restaurant set against uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah invites guests and their partners for an unforgettable Valentine’s experience. The exquisite five-course set menu offers guests a mouth-watering selection of dishes including fresh prawns risotto, beetroot tagliatelle, rolled sea bream with beetroot and zucchini, Wagyu tenderloin rossini and a classic red velvet cake to end the meal.

Dhs750 per person inclusive of two mocktails, Dhs840 inclusive of two glasses of Prosecco, Dhs1,050 inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco, February 14, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Beachcombers

The laidback beachfront hideaway offering pan-Asian flavours and magnificent views of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, is delighted to welcome couples to a tropical and exotic oasis. Celebrate the night and enjoy with specially curated five-course Pan-Asian tasting set menu paired with vibrant live entertainment. Highlights from the menu include Foie Gras Pot Stickers, Black Angus Beef with green and black pepper sauce and King Prawn with a white wine sambal sauce.

Dhs600 per couple, Dhs699 per couple inclusive of two glasses of Prosecco, Dhs798 per couple inclusive of two glasses of champagne, February 14, 5.30pm to 11pm.

Dhow & Anchor

For those who would prefer to spend the day not celebrating love, the award-winning gastropub invites guests to their Anti-Valentine’s Day dinner. Chef Jose A. Cacciavillani has created an innovative menu that combines non-conventional unromantic flavours with dishes including dark chocolate premium ribeye with patchouli carrot puree, miso-marinated cod with green peas and edamame salad and chicken magnum and potato croquets. Guests will also be treated to double house beverages with every single house beverage order throughout the night set to the soundtrack of anything-but-love songs.

Dhs375 for two people inclusive with a bottle of wine or bucket of beers and a Bloody Mary on arrival, February 14, available all day from 12pm onwards.

Jumeirah Al Qasr

The Rolls Royce Experience

Lovebirds have the chance to celebrate the day in truly extravagant style with The Rolls Royce Experience. Couples can book the package at any of the innovative culinary concepts at the hotel including, Pierchic, French Riviera, La Plage and The Hide for Dhs9,000. The ultra-luxurious experience includes a pick-up right from your doorstep in a Rolls Royce or Bentley, one bottle of Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal and 100 red roses bouquet to pair with the indulgent dining experience, for a night to remember.

La Plage

A romantic set menu awaits diners, as they discover the timeless and captivating atmosphere of the beachside venue. Overlooking dreamy views of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, guests can expect the finest Mediterranean cuisine to mark the romantic occasion. Indulge in a decadent selection of La Plage’s signature dishes including Smoked Salmon with Crème Fraiche and Roseval Potatoes, Boston Lobster with Baby Vegetables, Turbot Fish with Lemongrass and Beef Tenderloin with Perigourdine Sauce, all perfectly complimented by the restaurant’s signature Chocolate Mousse topped with raspberry and ginger ganache.

Dhs1,600 per couple including a Valentine’s cocktail per person, Dhs2,500 per couple with wine pairing, Dhs3,000 per couple with premium champagne & beach seating, February 14, 6pm to 10pm.

French Riviera

Located on the stunning oceanfront of Jumeirah Al Qasr, French Riviera is transporting guests to the glamorous Côte d’Azur through a Valentine’s Day edition sharing set menu. Offering an evening reminiscent of warm and romantic nights on the French Riviera, guests are invited to indulge in smoked salmon with crème fraiche and roseval potatoes, Boston lobster with baby vegetables, turbot fish with lemongrass and beef tenderloin with Perigourdine sauce. The hearty selection is further complimented by French Riviera’s signature chocolate mousse topped with raspberry and ginger ganache.

Dhs1,600 per couple including a Valentine’s cocktail per person, Dhs2,500 per couple with wine pairing, February 14, 6.30pm to 10pm.

Pai Thai

Take a romantic ride on a traditional Abra through Madinat Jumeirah’s tranquil waterways before arriving at the award-winning restaurant, Pai Thai. Guests will be taken on an aromatic culinary journey exploring traditional Thai flavours, all perfectly paired with live vibrant beats from Pai Thai’s resident DJ and an impressive dance performance on the Abra. The delicious four-course sharing set menu includes a green mango salad with deep-fried crab, chicken dumpling, stir fried spicy scampi, pan-grill sea bass with creamy red curry sauce, roasted short rib and wok-fried Thai and a mouth-watering dessert.

Lower deck waterway seating for Dhs1,500 per couple inclusive of one bottle of Champagne, regular seating Dhs800 per couple inclusive of two glasses of sparkling rosé, February 14, 6pm to 11pm.

Pierchic

Walk down the red carpet on the private pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr, before arriving at one of the city’s most romantic restaurants. The award-winning restaurant, Pierchic invites guests to savour the true taste of Italy and indulge in an exclusive Valentine’s set menu, perfectly paired with its serene and romantic waterside setting. Diners indulge in decadent dishes such as the tartare di tonno e caviale, capesante, plin de faraona con tartufo nero and the brodetto di pesce. To end your night on the sweetest note, guests can devour the il cuore.

Dhs2,000 per couple including a glass of Laurent Perrier Rosé per person, February 14, 7pm first seating and 9-10pm second seating.

The Hide

Enjoy a romantic night at the restaurant nestled on the ground floor of Jumeirah Al Qasr. Guests will be taken through a romantic relaxed journey with the restaurant’s chilled vibe and culinary offerings. Guests are invited to try hokkaido scallop or Wagyu beef croquettes for the starters, and cabassi Wagyu tenderloin or Atlantic halibut for the main courses. The loved ones can end their night with the delightful dessert chocolate raspberry sorbet.

Dhs1,200 for set menu per couple without wine pairing, Dhs1,800 for set menu per couple with wine pairing, February 12 to 14, 6pm to 10pm.

Al Fayrooz

Located across the stunning views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the guests can enjoy a full afternoon tea experience paired with the view of one of the most iconic buildings in the world.

Dhs215 per person including hot & soft beverages, Dhs350 per person including a choice ofa glass of Champagne or aValentine’s cocktail, February 12 to 14, 2pm to 5pm.

Bar Buci

Overlooking the spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf at Jumeirah Al Qasr, the elegant yet bohemian cocktail lounge offers a vintage jazz ambiance paired with exquisite mixology and Parisian bites for the guests to celebrate their night.

Dhs500 per couple including a glass of champagne or a valentine’s cocktail per person along with a canapé platter, Dhs2,000 per couple including 30g Beluga caviar, two shots of Beluga Gold and a bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagne, February 14, 6pm to 11pm.

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Kayto

A place to be discovered and be discovered in, Kayto is promising a romantic menu that is a show-stopper. Loved for its delicate Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cuisine, Kayto is serving an indulging five-course sharing set menu to satisfy your taste buds. Starters include Gillardeau oyster, tuna tartare, hokkaido scallops in a shiso salsa and bluefin tuna with truffle vinaigrette. followed by the Kayto sushi selection featuring king crab gunkan and chutoro and salmon nigiri. Mains include Wagyu beef kushiyaki and saikyo chilean sea bass, with a Japanese strawberry pavlova to end the dreamy night.

Dhs900 per couple inclusive of two glasses of Champagne, February 14, 6pm to 11pm.

Rockfish

Enjoy a romantic beachfront dinner with a selection of fresh seafood dishes. The award-winning restaurant is offering a four-course menu inclusive of a glass of sparkling rosé and paired with the most spectacular view of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and live entertainment. Highlights from the menu include carpaccio de gambero rosso, ravioli del plin, red mullet with saffron and raspberry and rose millefeuille.

Dhs790 per couple, M February 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Al Mandhar

Located at the lobby lounge of Jumeirah Al Naseem, Al Mandhar offers the guests an intimate afternoon tea experience set in comfortable surroundings. Guests will share a themed love afternoon turtle tea with two glasses of rosé Champagne or non-alcoholic bubbly, two rose café lattes (or any preferred coffee) with Valentine themed savoury and sweets.

Dhs630 per couple, February 11 to 14, 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Summersalt – Day Pass

Nestled on the dreamy shores of Jumeirah Al Naseem, Summersalt – the upscale beach club experience offers the guests a romantic cabana package to enjoy with their loved ones. The small beach cabana package includes a bottle of rosé Champagne, welcome amenities fruit platter, flowers bouquet, and a three course set lunch sharing style. While the pool cabana package includes: a bottle of rosé Champagne, welcome amenities, bouquet of flowers, chocolate dipped strawberries

Dhs4,000 for small cabana package, Dhs1,975 for pool cabana package (not-redeemable on food and drinks), February 14 from 10am to sunset, live DJ.

Summersalt

Celebrate love with a romantic dinner setting at the beachfront club. Guests will enjoy a tailor-made four-course sharing menu with highlights including Oyster gillardeau, the signature Summersalt ceviche and for the main course Atlantic sea bass and Wagyu tataki.

Dhs900 per couple with a glass of Champagne per person, Dhs1,200 for menu with a bottle of rosé Champagne, Dhs210 per person with additional pisco pairing, February 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

The Palmery

A unique setting overlooking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, The Palmery has prepared an international menu with sweet and savoury Valentine’s touches.

Dhs250 per person or Dhs500 per couple including one Bellini per guest, February 14, 6.30pm to 10pm.

Jumeirah Al Naseem Beach

The hotel offers the guests a chance to enjoy an exclusive private romantic dinner on the shores of its beach including a five-course set menu, bouquet of flowers, box of chocolates and a bottle of rosé Champagne.

Dhs15,000 per couple, AED 20,000 per couple including live musician February 11 to 14, 8pm to 11pm.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Shimmers

Set against the backdrop of spectacular Burj Al Arab Jumeirah views and nestled on the stunning beachfront at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, guests are invited to indulge in the exclusive Valentine’s Day menu paired with live entertainment. The alfresco venue will serve up a menu curated by Chef Roberto Rispoli with highlights including, artichoke rose, roasted scallops, a spaghetti chest and the limited-edition dessert, You and Me with raspberry, vanilla and exotic fruits. Alongside the set-menu the award-winning restaurant will be decorated for the special occasion rose centrepieces and a wrapped rose for every woman who dines.

Dhs1,200 per couple including a Valentine’s cocktail per person , Dhs2,500 per couple including a bottle of Champagne, February 13 to 20, 1pm to 10.30pm

Bahri

Inviting guests to step out of the known and explore the curiosities of the silk route mystique is the latest hotspot overlooking picturesque views of the Arabian Gulf. With decadent interiors and spice laden menus, diners and their loved ones can delight in the Love Potion cocktail, perfect to share with that special someone.

Dhs150 per cocktail (shared between two people), February 13 to 28, available from 5pm onwards.

Tortuga

Overlooking the idyllic waterways of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Tortuga, the vibrant and colourful Mexican restaurant, invites guests to indulge in a fiesta of flavours with a four-course sharing menu paired with a bottle of wine, with highlights including Cancun-inspired tiger prawn tacos, chicken alambre quesadilla, carne asada fajitas and pollo adobo a la parilla. For the sweetest ending, couples can tuck into Chef Jorge’s selection of signature desserts.

Dhs600 per couple including a bottle of wine, February 12 to 19, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Zheng He’s, Bahri & Al Samar Lounge

Across the charming culinary spots of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam guests can indulge in the limited-edition Valentine’s Dessert, Love Me, a delicate vanilla mousse with a raspberry & ginger confit and crispy almond crust.

Dhs60, available on February 14

Citywalk

Butcha

The vibrant Turkish steakhouse is serving a special three-course sharing menu with selected soft drinks and traditional Turkish tea. Guests can savour the mouth-watering Butcha Board with highlights including cheese kofte, lamb shashlik, striploin spaghetti and chicken shish. For dessert, couples can indulge in a soft vanilla sponge, soaked with a rose infused tres leche and topped with a chantilly cream and rose petals.

Dhs295 per couple, February 14, 6pm to 10pm.

Dubai Hills Golf Club

Hillhouse Brasserie

Located amid the lush greenery of the golf course, Hillhouse offers the guests a memorable experience to celebrate the day. Guests are invited to dine at the restaurant with a wild selection of options from its tailor-made menu including: yellow fin tuna ceviche, Thai-baked sea bass and Valentine’s chocolate bomb. Guests can also enjoy the brunch tailor-made menu which also includes vegan options.

Dhs399 per couple for dinner including a glass of Prosecco per person, February 14, 6pm to 10pm.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Trattoria

Trattoria, the much-loved Italian restaurant nestled within the winding waterways of Souk Madinat Jumeirah, offers couples an exclusive four-course menu crafted by Chef Antonio. The authentically Italian menu serves couples Carpaccio Di Salmone, Gnocchi Rossi, Petto D’Anatra and a decadent Cocco E Lamponi to end.

Dhs445 per couple including a mocktail per person, Dhs595 per couple including a glass of champagne per person, February 14, 7pm to 10pm, live singer.

*Members of Jumeirah Group’s leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, can pay with their points when staying or dining at any of its hotels and unlock coveted benefits, whether it’s a glamorous suite escape, romantic dinner for two, a luxury chauffeur car ride or purchasing the perfect birthday gift, all of it is possible with Jumeirah One points.*

For details on Jumeirah One visit jumeirah.com/valentinesday

Images: Supplied