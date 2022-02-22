Sponsored: Take a mystical journey to the Far East…

Looking forward to the weekend? Don’t wait till Saturday morning and kickstart your well-deserved fun at Fairmont the Palm with Ba-Boldly Asian new Friday night brunch.

Once you’ve taken your snaps at the colourful Instagrammable entranceway of the restaurant for the ‘Gram, make your way through the doors to be teleported to an Asian wonderland inspired by the playful streets of Tokyo and fast-moving Asian cityscapes.

On the Bold Night Brunch menu, diners can expect plenty of Asian cuisines to delight the palate span dishes from the streets of China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. If you’re a fan of sushi, there’s a Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, and signature rolls. Foodies can also delight in other pan-Asian dishes such as sea bass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons and more.

Want some sips with your meal? Indulge in a range of artisan cocktails that will pair perfectly with your meal from teatails (mocktails with flavours of tea added to it resulting in new flavours and fragrances), grape, hops, cocktails and spirits. It’s all prepared by the expert bartenders behind the revamped bar in the restaurant.

Your fun entertainment for the night which will really get you in the weekend spirit will be provided by DJ Harry. And of course, you can soak in the views of the Dubai Marina skyline from the restaurant.

The dynamic brunch takes place every Friday night from 6pm to 11pm and you can indulge for three hours.

Prices for the brunch start with Dhs225 which will get you unlimited teatails (mocktails with flavours of tea added to it resulting in new flavours and fragrances). Want the house package? It’s Dhs375 for unlimited grapes and hops, while Dhs450 will get you selected cocktails and spirits.

For more information or bookings, visit fairmont.com or you can reach out to the team on 04 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com

