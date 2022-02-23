Sponsored: Lido by Torno Subito is now open…

Looking for a beach day in a fun, nostalgic setting? Everyone’s favourite retro Italian restaurant, Torno Subito, has just launched its own beach area, called Lido. The beautiful area features chic sun loungers and vibrant umbrellas to create an Italian Riviera aesthetic.

Colourful cabanas offer a sophisticated setting from which to sip hand-crafted cocktails, while a menu of delicious Italian dishes are served until 5pm. Plates include the modern salad, rock lobster roll, piadina on the beach, lasagna al ragu, or pizzetta marinara.

Sun loungers are priced at Dhs100 for the day, and come with complimentary water for each guest. Lido by Torno Subito stays open from 11am all the way to 11pm, so you can make the most of a full beach day.

Come sunset, it’s aperitivo time, when between 5pm and 7pm you can enjoy two signature cocktails and a selection of bites for Dhs125. Drinks on offer include Modena spritz, bellezza or dolce vita, while the bites are mozzarella in carrozza, pizza fritta ‘montanara’ and parmigiano & aceto.

Every Sunday, enjoy Buona Domenica – a laidback brunch with free flowing beverages, playfully audacious food and live entertainment. Running between 1pm and 4pm the weekly feast is priced at Dhs249 with soft drinks or Dhs349 with house beverages. What’s more, the first 20 guests who book Buona Domenica will receive complimentary access to Lido by Torno Subito.

Lido By Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Images: Provided