Raffles The Palm is rolling out the royal treatment for Valentine's Day

One of Dubai’s newest five-star beachfront stays, Raffles The Palm is rolling out the royal treatment for Valentine’s Day – inviting couples to embrace moments of romance with curated staycations, sumptuous spa days and bespoke dinners to make the season of love unforgettable.

Here are five fabulous ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Matagi

Matagi is known for its unique ‘Itameshi’ cuisine, and if you’ve not yet tried it, Valentine’s is the perfect opportunity. The culinary team have divised an eight-course Valentine’s Day dinner, that includes specialities such as Alaskan king crab tacos and yuzu scallops with seaweed and finger lime, and concludes with Valentine’s themed petit fours. It’s all served against the backdrop of romantic tunes spun by DJ Hilde.

6pm to 1am, February 11 to 14, Dhs850 per person. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

SOLA Jazz Lounge

Looking for a lavish three course menu paired with an array of live music. The dimly lit and sultry SOLA is a relaxed jazz lounge with endless date night appeal. Alongside delectable dishes, the menu will be paired with a bottle of bubbly, or a choice of red or white wine to toast to the most romantic time of the year. An unlimited beverage package is also available, which includes a choice of selected sparkling, red or white wine.

9pm to midnight, February 11 to 14, Dhs599 per couple. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Blüthner Hall Afternoon Tea

Few settings are as jaw-dropping as Blüthner Hall, with its gold accents, ruby red velvet furnishings and glittering chandelier. The perfect backdrop for a decadent afternoon tea experience, tiered towers of sweet treats, savoury sandwiches and freshly baked scones can be enjoyed alongside soft drinks for Dhs220 or Dhs350 including a glass of bubbly and canapé complete with chocolate-dipped berries.

2pm to 5pm, February 11 to 14, Dhs220 including soft drinks, Dhs350 with a glass of bubbly. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Cinq Mondes Spa

A duo of specially curated spa experiences await at the luxurious Cinq Mondes Spa. For Dhs350 per person, enjoy a signature 30-minute Aromas & Flowers Japanese bath ceremony, and enjoy a complimentary 15-minute shoulder and head massage; or embark on the Grand Happiness Couples Ritual, where you and your significant other can enjoy exclusive access to the couples suite, a 60-minute massage, Rose Japanese bath and glass of Champagne. It’s priced at Dhs1,999 per couple.

February 1 to 28, Dhs1,999 per couple. For reservations contact: (0)4 248 8888, cinqmondes.thepalm@raffles.com

Romantic staycation

A Valentine’s staycation fit for royalty, check-in for a stylish staycation at Raffles The Palm and be given the VIP treatment from check-in to check-out. Lavish interiors set the tone for a regal stay, which also includes a bespoke beachside dinner for two to make unforgettable memories with a dinner under the stars, and a rejuvenating couples massage to leave you feeling utterly relaxed.

February 1 to 28, doubles from Dhs5,555 per room per night. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Find out more and book now on (0)4 248 8888.