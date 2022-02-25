Sponsored: With stunning views, it’s the perfect staycation escape…

When you’re booking a night away, we’re pretty sure your hotel must-haves include a gorgeous view, and one to take your breath away is the majestic yachts docked at Dubai Creek’s marina. Vida Creek Harbour faces it, and it’s the perfect spot to escape, right here in the city.

The pretty hotel is offering 30 per cent off the best available room rates for a two-night stay. Elevate your staycation with a fun day spent at the hotel’s Saturdaze Drunch, which is included in the deal, and means your two-night stay will need to overlap the Saturday. It’s the ultimate break for couples or a friends’ getaway.

Two-night overnight stays are priced from Dhs639 per night. Each room is equipped with handy in-room technology, complimentary wifi usage as well as a 24-hour concierge service. The rooms themselves have a modern, sophisticated aesthetic which uses a neutral colour palette to offer a ‘home away from home’ style.

The hotel also features a gorgeous outdoor pool which looks out onto the aforementioned incredible views with chic sun loungers placed around the infinity pool. Guests can also make use of the state of the art fitness centre to keep active during their stay.

Even if you’re not staying at the hotel, you should definitely check out the Saturdaze Drunch, which takes place every Saturday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, to a brilliant DJ soundtrack. There are three packages to choose from, priced from Dhs299 per person.

Dishes include mouthwatering beef rib steak with truffle mashed potato and marinated lamb skewers, as well as a varied BBQ seafood station. End things on a sweet note with desserts such as tiramisu, chocolate fudge and blueberry pannacotta.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek, Dubai. Tel: (04) 423 8888. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided