Sometimes we just need to take some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city to spend some time relaxing on a staycation. Now, there’s one more reason to book that break, as gorgeous beach hotel, Vida Beach Resort is offering 40 per cent off staycations for a limited time only.

You’ll find the boutique resort right on the beach at Umm Al Quwain, which is just over an hour’s drive from Dubai. The hotel is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace leading on to the beach itself. It’s got those blissful holiday vibes that we all dream of.

The hotel is celebrating its first birthday with some fabulous deals for you to take advantage of. The 40 per cent discount rate on staycations is valid on bookings made until February 21. It’s only available on weekday staycations, so what better excuse to book an extra day or two off work?

If that wasn’t enough, there are also Dhs1 deals on food and beverages at the resort. These include getting a starter for just Dhs1 when you buy a main course at Origins, getting a Dhs1 coffee when you buy a cake from Stage2, or getting a selected cocktail for Dhs1 when you buy any food item at the Pool Bar.

Rooms offer either sea views or city views, and types range from deluxe rooms to the executive one-bedroom suite. For the ultimate luxury, there is a sea-view beach chalet with two bedrooms and a private balcony. The 40 per cent discount is available on the best available rates at the time of booking.

There are plenty of facilities at Vida Beach Resort, from a fitness centre to a spa, tennis court, swimming pool, water sports, kids’ club and even some pet-friendly rooms so you can bring your pooch along for the trip. There’s also an events lawn with some beautiful views.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, UAE, open now. vidahotels.com

