Let’s face it, we people of Dubai are big fans of the humble burger and, naturally, there are a number of hot contenders vying for the top spot in our hearts. What if we told you that, next week, you could get your hands on free unlimited chicken burgers and sodas whilst basking in the winter sunshine?

Fairly-new burger brand Jailbird is shelling out the free treats on Tuesday, February 22 at JBR beach from 12pm to 5pm. As well as unlimited burgers and sodas, you’ll also get free sun beds (keeping that pesky sand away from your dinner) and Jailbird beach towels too. Sun beds are limited and are given on a first come, first served basis.

These are no ordinary burgers. Options include Nashville Chicken (hot glaze, pickled onions, dill pickles, iceberg lettuce, JB sauce), Sando Melt (chicken tenders, cheese fondue, and JB sauce), Richie Rich (black truffle mayo, kale & truffled gouda) and Korean BBQ (bean sprout slaw, Korean BBQ sauce, sesame & miso mayo, pickles).

The Jailbird Beach takeover on Tuesday celebrates the brand’s new restaurant (its fourth in a year) at JBR. It can seat up to 75 people and includes indoor and outdoor seating. It’s also available for delivery or pickup, so you can enjoy Jailbird’s tasty burgers in the comfort of your own home.

You can also order Jailbird on Deliveroo, Chatfood and Talabat.

The Jailbird Beach, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tuesday February 22, 12pm to 5pm.@jailbird.ae / www.jailbird.co

Images: Provided