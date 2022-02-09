Enjoy mega deals on fashion, beauty, electronics, sweet indulgences, and more…

The season of love is just around the corner, and if you haven’t found the right gift yet, fear not – we’ve got you covered.

noon.com, one of the Middle East’s leading digital e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its huge ‘Store of Love’ sale, which will run on February 8 until midnight of February 14.

Shoppers across The UAE can celebrate the occasion with ten to 50 per cent off thousands of items, as well as irresistible deals from noon Grocery. The options are near endless, and we all should indulge in the very best way we can.

Great gadgets for lovers of tech

Tech-gadget obsessed? Take advantage of the substantial price drops on mobiles and electronics. Save ten to 40 per cent on the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, as well as ten to 50 per cent off the latest tech. Plus, you can shop smartwatches, headphones, and gaming consoles with express delivery.

The best fashion gifts

Revamp your wardrobe with 50 per cent off evening fashion picks ranging from dresses and heels to shirts, polos, and loafers to suit every style. Shoppers looking to gift watches can enjoy price drops on brand favourites like Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Scuderia Ferrari, Calvin Klein, and more.

For the beauty lover in your life

Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a friend or yourself, grab the best beauty deals on noon.com before they’re gone. Take the opportunity to restock your favourite fragrances, foundations and concealers, and lipsticks. Beauty gift sets from Clinique, L’Occitane, Versace, The Body Shop, and more are also on offer.

Sweet treats for your sweets

And of course, the stereotype that is so ingrained in our culture, it’s become a mandate – chocolates to celebrate the season of love. Take your pick with delicious treats, chocolate gift bundles, and more from well-known brands like Lindt, Ferrero Rocher, and Galaxy.

What’s more, noon.com provides efficient next-day delivery services and guaranteed quality from a wide range of trusted retail partners, so you can rest assured that they will be delivered in time.

Store of Love Sale, Feb 8 to 14, noon.com

Images: Provided / Instagram