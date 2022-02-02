And it’s already been visited by Sheikh Mohammed…

Socially distanced and super Instagrammable, desert pop-ups have been filling our social feeds all winter. Already found in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, the newest addition can be found right here in Dubai. Aptly named Hidden, this off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe oozes boho-vibes, with rope deck chairs in crisp white surrounding cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. The whole area is surrounded by palm trees, offering dappled shade to curl up with a coffee as the sun sets.

The stunning star feature of this Instagrammable desert pop up is a mirrored installation that reflects the picturesque setting around you – a perfect photo op for all Hidden visitors.

And despite having only opened in late January, Hidden has already welcomed a royal visitor, sharing to their Instagram that they welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and ruler of Dubai this week.

What might Sheikh Mohammed have dined on? Well alongside an array of steaming coffees, warming hot chocolates topped with swirls of cream and marshmallows are also found on the neat menu. Sweet treats include iced donuts and brownie bites, all freshly baked for guests to enjoy each day.

Whi

Where is Hidden?

If you’re heading towards Al Maha on the Dubai – Al Ain Road, you’ll need to take a right just after the Al Marmoon Heritage Village, and you’ll find it a short drive down that road on the left hand side.

Handily, they’re already marked on Google Maps, so if you type “Hidden Cafe” into your search, you should be able to get there easily. There’s also a location pin on their Instagram feed, to ensure Hidden isn’t too hard to access.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Dhanwani (@sapnadhanwani)

Hidden Cafe currently advertises that it’s in soft opening, and during this initial phase welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 4pm to 12am on weekdays and 4pm until 2am on weekends.

See you there…

@hidden_dubai