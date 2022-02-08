Is it Monday. Is it Tuesday? Only caffeine will help…

We’re a nation of coffee lovers here in the UAE, with a regular morning pitstop at our local coffee chain an integral part of our morning routines. If your coffee brand of choice is Costa Coffee, there’s one more reason to stop by today, as branches in the UAE are giving away free coffee pods.

That’s right. When you rock up at branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, for your trusty caffeine fix – make ours a skinny latte please – you can walk away with a pack of free ‘aluminum compatible capsules’ that work in a home Nespresso machine.

Subject to availability, you can choose between two types. One is a mocha Italia signature blend, described as being ‘smooth and nutty with notes of caramel’. It’s ‘lungo’ for long drinks, with a medium strength of ‘No 5’, for those who don’t like their coffee with too much buzz.

The other type is single origin Columbian character roast, described as being ‘bold and zesty with notes of citrus and honey’. This one is an espresso, perfect for short drinks. It’s got a ‘No7’ strength which is also medium, but packs a bit more of a punch than the mocha Italia signature blend.

There are ten pods in a pack, so you can alternate your coffee mornings. On Carrefour, packs retail at around Dhs23, so it’s a great chance to try the smooth flavours of Costa Coffee at home. There is one pack of pods available per customer.

Find your local Costa Coffee here.

