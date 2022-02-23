The pop-rockers will be bringing their Moves Like Jagger to the capital for the first time on Friday May 6…

Get perfecting your Moves Like Jagger, as Grammy Award winners Maroon 5 are making their Abu Dhabi debut this May.

The famous pop rockers will bring their first-ever regional tour in the Middle East to Yas Bay’s impressive Etihad Arena on Friday May 6, with tickets on sale from this week. You won’t need a Payphone to get your hands on tickets, which will be available to purchase as of 10am on Friday February 25. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and etihadarena.ae.

Ticket prices start from Dhs300 for standard upper bowl seats, ranging up to Dhs1,250 for golden circle tickets. Doors open from 7pm, with the band set to grace the stage at 9pm.

Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will be treating fans to an unmissable live performance of some of their greatest hits including Sugar, Maps, Animal, Moves Like Jagger and more. Across their incredible career as one of the most in-demand pop groups on the planet, the group have had 15 Top 10 singles, played over 750 concerts in more than 30 countries, and sold in excess of 7.5 million tickets worldwide.

Maroon 5 last performed in the UAE in 2019, when their sellout gig officially opened Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Their return to the UAE marks the first time the six-piece band have performed in the UAE capital.

Covid-19 requirements

The Maroon 5 concert at Etihad Arena is open to music lovers of all ages, but Covid-19 protocols remain in place. Those over 16 must be able to show their vaccination status on the Al Hosn app as well as a valid negative PCR taken within 96 hours. Children aged 12 to 15 must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken with 96 hours, while children under 12 are not required to present a Covid-19 PCR test.

Live Nation presents Maroon 5 at Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, doors open 7pm, Friday May 6, from Dhs300. ticketmaster.ae