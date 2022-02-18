Pick from Action, Thriller or Horror this week…

Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Gold

In the not-too-distant future, two drifters travelling through the desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, and the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary tools. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs and mysterious intruders while battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zac Efron, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Blacklight

Travis Block, a shadowy government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power.

Starring: Aidan Quinn, Liam Neeson

Genre: Action (PG13)

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

A survivor of a zombie plague prepares to slash his way through a horde of sinister soldiers and ravenous monsters to rescue his kidnapped sister.

Starring: Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Nicholas Boshier, Bianca Bradey

Genre: Action (18+)

The Ledge

After Kelly captures the murder of her best friend on camera, she becomes the next target of a tight-knit group of friends who will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence and anyone in their way.

Starring: Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Nathan Welsh

Genre: Thriller (18+)

A Banquet

A widowed mother is radically tested when her teenage daughter insists a supernatural experience has left her body in service to a higher power.

Starring: Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes

Genre: Horror (15+)

Danger Close

108 young and inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives in the Battle of Long Tan. 2,500 battle-hardened Viet Cong soldiers closing in. Their ammunition? Running out… Casualties? High. They are outnumbered and outgunned, but never out of courage.

Starring: Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Travis Fimmel

Genre: Action (15+)

