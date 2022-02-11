So many great photos this week…

Apart from enjoying the cool breeze, photographers (and anyone with an Instagram account) love a Dubai winter. The city skies become a canvas of colour which paired with the iconic skylines and landmarks create a picture-perfect snap.

This week, the sunrises and sunsets dominated the ‘Gram during our hunt for the coolest images for ‘Photo of the week’.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Dubai skyline at Vida Creek Harbour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRANAV TP (@pranav__t_p)

Here’s another snapped up from the same location of the Black Pearl ship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

We love those colours…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Gio Atienza (@gimbolippo)

The flamingos of Al Qudra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by huzaif habibi (@huzaif_habibi)

Sunburst

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Cool snap of the Dubai skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudassir Sheikh (@msartsyy)

Breathtaking snap of the Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninesh Krishna (@ninu_krishna)

Abu Dhabi skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R U N E S H (@aruneshhh_)

Sunset over the Eastern Mangroves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Imy Imthiyas (@imy_mohamed)

The colourful Sharjah Light Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Ahsan (@ahsansharmin)

Sunrise over Jebel Jais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Balushi (@albalooshi888)

Images: Instagram