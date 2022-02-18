So many great photos this week…

This week during our weekly hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found plenty of top spots around UAE snapped from unique locations paired with cool angles. We found some pretty cool sunset snaps, too.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Beautiful sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Gio Atienza (@gimbolippo)

Full moon behind the Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@f.alphax_photography)

Dubai cityscape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hothaifa Alrayes حذيفه الريس (@alrayes1977)

Three icons in one…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Na’uf (@nowfalnawas)

Goold Ol’ Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharda (@boho.sundari)

Snapped up from Citywalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Designs By Natalia (@designsbynatalia.dbn)

Beautiful Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamsheer chemban (@jam_explore)

How cute is this snap?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌍 ShotByHas | London (@shotbyhas)

Abu Dhabi skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Desert sunrise, Al Dhafra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mark angelo | photography (@marky_martian)

Snapped inside the Qasr Al Watan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBN Nieruchomości (@bbnnieruchomosci)

Qasr Al Hosn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saud Alshehhi (@smalshehhi)

Colourful Sharjah Light Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jithin M Shaji (@jithin_sha_ji)

Pink afternoon in Jebel Jais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Maria (@laura.thephotographer)

Images: Instagram