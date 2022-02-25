So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, a stand out was the opening of the Museum of the Future. Besides this, there were cool sunset clicks, landmarks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabitag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Museum of the Future

Looks pretty cool during the day, too…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohammed AlAli (@moh_al3li)

Cool reflections at the canal

Concrete jungle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aswin | Dubai (@shutterlockframes)

Woa…

Somewhere in the UAE desert

Lovely capture of the Grand Mosque at sunset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Roschin (@laura.roschin)

Wahat Al Karama

What a sunrise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranjith PG (@dunesandmore)

Sharjah Light Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Here’s a close-up

Jabal Jais

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗭𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗗 𝗬. (@zyowwd)

Images: Instagram