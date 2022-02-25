So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, a stand out was the opening of the Museum of the Future. Besides this, there were cool sunset clicks, landmarks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see?

Museum of the Future

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALPHA SPOTTING | DUBAI (@alphaspotting)

Looks pretty cool during the day, too…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed AlAli (@moh_al3li)

Cool reflections at the canal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hothaifa Alrayes حذيفه الريس (@alrayes1977)

Concrete jungle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aswin | Dubai (@shutterlockframes)

Woa…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afzal Valiyakath Aziz (@kaliedoscope89)

Somewhere in the UAE desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen & Julien | Blog voyage (@fromswitzerlandtoworld)

Lovely capture of the Grand Mosque at sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Roschin (@laura.roschin)

Wahat Al Karama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fayez Alnaqbi, UAE , Dubai (@fayez_photos)

What a sunrise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjith PG (@dunesandmore)

Sharjah Light Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Here’s a close-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fayez Alnaqbi, UAE , Dubai (@fayez_photos)

Jabal Jais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗭𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗗 𝗬. (@zyowwd)

Images: Instagram