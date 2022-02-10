He will be meeting Sheikh Hamdan, checking out mangroves and more…

The UK’s Prince William has arrived in Dubai. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the future king of England, is here to mark the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, and will visit other parts of the UAE whilst he’s here, including Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali Port.

In what is sure to be a momentous occasion, the UK’s Prince William is expected to meet Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020 on February 10. He will visit the Al Wasl Dome to see a performance that will celebrate the UK on its National Day.

Via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media accounts, Prince William posted an image of Dubai from his aeroplane window and said: “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @expo2020dubai and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and @unitedforwildlife. W”

Here’s what Prince William will get up to during his visit to the UAE…

Abu Dhabi

Jubail Mangrove Park

The Duke of Cambridge is set to embark upon a tour of Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park on Thursday morning, February 10. Here he will learn more about the UAE’s efforts to protect the regional flora and fauna from human and environmental challenges. Whilst the British Royal is in Abu Dhabi, he will meet Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to discuss conservation and other important global issues.

Dubai

Jebel Ali Port

During his visit to Jebel Ali Port, also on Thursday, Prince William will learn more about the UAE’s efforts to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. United for Wildlife was founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2014 and DP world, which operates Jebel Ali Port and other ports across the globe, is part of the foundation.

Visting Expo 2020

Prince William will be meeting Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, at Expo 2020 on February 10. Whilst there, he will visit the Al Wasl Dome to see a performance by UK music talent and the Band of the Coldstream Guards. He’s set to tour several pavilions at Expo 2020, and will showcase The Earthshot Prize and champion UK sport and talent. The British Royal will take part in the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, where he will meet with UK sportspeople and Commonwealth representatives.

The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to enjoy a special three-course lunch at Expo 2020. It will be created by celebrity chef Vineet Bhatia, who has been nominated as the culinary ambassador of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland campaign.

The last time British royals were in Dubai was when Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall visited during an official visit to the Middle East in 2016, when they also travelled to Oman and Bahrain. Prince William is in the UAE without his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

