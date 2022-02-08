Sponsored: With a dedicated menu and entertainment for the little ones…

Brunching at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC has always been one of those Dubai bucket list activities, full of glitz, glamour and famously decadent dining, and now the whole family can get involved…

Taking advantage of the UAE’s new weekend, Ritz Carlton-DIFC has teamed up with Family Brunch Dubai, to launch an entirely new brunching experience that combines the very best of British cuisine — a traditional Sunday roast, with all the fun family day out. The twin-centre Sunday Roast Family Brunch will take place every Sunday, in Café Belge and Sunken Garden, unwinding over a long and luxurious four hour window between midday to 4pm.

Prices start at just Dhs299 for adults, kids between four and 11 dine for Dhs150, and wee-ones under four get the whole experience for free. Book now at familybrunchdubai.com.

Plating up the Ritz

Honouring their well-earned reputation for seriously fine dining, the spread at The Sunday Roast Family Brunch shines a special celebratory focus on the people-pleasing staple of Sunday gastronomy, the roast dinner.

Head to the carvery station and pile your plate high with roasted beef joints, lamb and whole local, sustainably-sourced fish. But of course, it goes deeper than that. Other stations offer access to an epicurean collection of fresh seafood; cheese and charcuterie selections; live-flame-grilled prime cuts; pasta, risotto and tempura options; and gourmet salads.

There’s a huge dessert selection, a bakery corner and a dedicated menu for the kids — featuring nutritious and delicious favourites such as penne pasta with tomato sauce; chicken tenders and fries, mini cheese slides and more.

Parents can of course opt for adult beverage packages, with access to a connoisseur’s cabinet of wine, prosecco, beer, spirits, and a crafty ensemble of cocktails (house packages available for Dhs399, premium is Dhs499).

Let them entertain you

The soundtrack to your Sunday brunch is taken care of by soulful sessions from a live acoustic performer and DJ. In keeping with the British theme, the Ritz-Carlton’s very own version of the Queen’s Guard have also been enlisted to perform a welcome March. Entertainment highlights for younger guests include a special performance from the UAE’s magician-in-chief, Magic Phil; a slime station; a mini chef experience; balloon bending; face painting; arts and crafts, a royal visit from Arendelle’s most famous daughter.

Seating options for the Sunday Family Roast Brunch include tables in both the Café Belge and Sunken Garden restaurants.

Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Sun midday to 4pm, soft Dhs299, house Dhs399, premium Dhs499, kids four to 11 Dhs150. Tel: (04) 372 2777, book now on familybrunchdubai.com

Images: Provided