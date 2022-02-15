Sheikh Hamdan launches 'Dubai Can' with 34 refillable water stations
Refillable water helps you do your bit for the environment…
We all know that we need to make a conscious effort to reduce our plastic waste to help the environment. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai just launched ‘Dubai Can’, a sustainable refillable water bottle initiative in the city.
With the introduction of 34 free water refilling stations located around Dubai, the initiative encourages residents and tourists to forgo plastic disposable water bottles and instead use refillable bottles. The initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to conserve the environment and promote sustainability.
A haunting video posted to Sheikh Hamdan’s Twitter account shows a plastic water bottle floating down in the sea amongst the fish, with the words “this will stay here for 450 years” flashing up on the screen, before saying “it’s time to make a change”, and ending with the campaign’s tagline “one small change, one big impact” and the hashtag #refill for life.
One Small Change, One Big Impact!#DubaiCan pic.twitter.com/VeLXfqt29O
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 15, 2022
According to Visit Dubai, here’s where you can refill your water for free:
- A4 Space
- Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
- Al Seef
- Al Shindagha Historical District
- Al Ittihad Park
- Bluewaters Island
- Burj Park
- City Walk
- City Centre Deira
- DMCC Metro Station
- Dragon Mart
- Dubai Festival City
- Dubai Harbour
- Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street
- Dubai Marina Mall
- Dubai Marina Promenade
- Dubai Marina Walk
- Dubai World Trade Centre
- Executive Towers
- Gold Souk – Deira
- EXPO 2020 Dubai
- JLT Park
- Kite Beach
- La Mer
- Madinat Jumeirah
- Mall of the Emirates Metro Station
- Quranic Park
- Skydive Dubai
- The Beach
- The Greens & Views
- Palm West Beach
- Zabeel Park
- Al Ghubaiba Metro Station
- Al Barsha Pond Park
The Dubai Can initiative follows the announcement that single-use plastic bags will soon cost shoppers 25fils per bag at the checkout counters in all stores from July 1, 2022 onwards.
Images: Visit Dubai