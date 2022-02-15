Refillable water helps you do your bit for the environment…

We all know that we need to make a conscious effort to reduce our plastic waste to help the environment. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai just launched ‘Dubai Can’, a sustainable refillable water bottle initiative in the city.

With the introduction of 34 free water refilling stations located around Dubai, the initiative encourages residents and tourists to forgo plastic disposable water bottles and instead use refillable bottles. The initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to conserve the environment and promote sustainability.

A haunting video posted to Sheikh Hamdan’s Twitter account shows a plastic water bottle floating down in the sea amongst the fish, with the words “this will stay here for 450 years” flashing up on the screen, before saying “it’s time to make a change”, and ending with the campaign’s tagline “one small change, one big impact” and the hashtag #refill for life.

You might also like

Dubai to start charging 25fils per plastic bag from July 1

According to Visit Dubai, here’s where you can refill your water for free:

  1. A4 Space
  2. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
  3. Al Seef
  4. Al Shindagha Historical District
  5. Al Ittihad Park
  6. Bluewaters Island
  7. Burj Park
  8. City Walk
  9. City Centre Deira
  10. DMCC Metro Station
  11. Dragon Mart
  12. Dubai Festival City
  13. Dubai Harbour
  14. Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street
  15. Dubai Marina Mall
  16. Dubai Marina Promenade
  17. Dubai Marina Walk
  18. Dubai World Trade Centre
  19. Executive Towers
  20. Gold Souk – Deira
  21. EXPO 2020 Dubai
  22. JLT Park
  23. Kite Beach
  24. La Mer
  25. Madinat Jumeirah
  26. Mall of the Emirates Metro Station
  27. Quranic Park
  28. Skydive Dubai
  29. The Beach
  30. The Greens & Views
  31. Palm West Beach
  32. Zabeel Park
  33. Al Ghubaiba Metro Station
  34. Al Barsha Pond Park

The Dubai Can initiative follows the announcement that single-use plastic bags will soon cost shoppers 25fils per bag at the checkout counters in all stores from July 1, 2022 onwards.

Images: Visit Dubai