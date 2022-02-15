Refillable water helps you do your bit for the environment…

We all know that we need to make a conscious effort to reduce our plastic waste to help the environment. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai just launched ‘Dubai Can’, a sustainable refillable water bottle initiative in the city.

With the introduction of 34 free water refilling stations located around Dubai, the initiative encourages residents and tourists to forgo plastic disposable water bottles and instead use refillable bottles. The initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to conserve the environment and promote sustainability.

A haunting video posted to Sheikh Hamdan’s Twitter account shows a plastic water bottle floating down in the sea amongst the fish, with the words “this will stay here for 450 years” flashing up on the screen, before saying “it’s time to make a change”, and ending with the campaign’s tagline “one small change, one big impact” and the hashtag #refill for life.

According to Visit Dubai, here’s where you can refill your water for free:

A4 Space Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood Al Seef Al Shindagha Historical District Al Ittihad Park Bluewaters Island Burj Park City Walk City Centre Deira DMCC Metro Station Dragon Mart Dubai Festival City Dubai Harbour Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street Dubai Marina Mall Dubai Marina Promenade Dubai Marina Walk Dubai World Trade Centre Executive Towers Gold Souk – Deira EXPO 2020 Dubai JLT Park Kite Beach La Mer Madinat Jumeirah Mall of the Emirates Metro Station Quranic Park Skydive Dubai The Beach The Greens & Views Palm West Beach Zabeel Park Al Ghubaiba Metro Station Al Barsha Pond Park

The Dubai Can initiative follows the announcement that single-use plastic bags will soon cost shoppers 25fils per bag at the checkout counters in all stores from July 1, 2022 onwards.

Images: Visit Dubai