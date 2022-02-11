Don’t forget your helmet…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just opened a brand new 16 kilometre cycling track in Jumeirah. And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was the first to check it out.

The track, which runs alongside Jumeirah Beach, stretches from Dubai Water Canal all the way to Dubai Internet City. The project aligns with Dubai’s plan to become a bicycle-friendly city, realising Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to make Dubai the best city for living in the world.

Sixteen metres long, and four metres wide, the track flows through many Jumeirah hotspots such as Sunset Mall, Open Beach, Dubai Sailing Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park and Burj Al Arab. In total Dubai now has 520 kilometres of cycle track to make use of.

In a Tweet, HH Sheikh Mohammed said: “As part of my field follow-up today, I inspected the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach. A beautiful path that we add to 520 km of bike paths in Dubai, which pass on the most beautiful landmarks of the city. I will stay in the field until Dubai becomes the best city to live in the world, Inshallah.”

ضمن متابعاتي الميدانية اليوم تفقدت مسار الدراجات الجديد الملاصق لشاطيء جميرا.. مسار جميل نضيفه ل520 كم من مسارات الدراجات الهوائية في دبي والتي تمر على أجمل معالم المدينة .. سأبقى في الميدان حتى تصبح دبي المدينة الأفضل للعيش في العالم بإذن الله.. pic.twitter.com/wt9WuHCiTm — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 9, 2022

RTA hopes to increase the total length of cycling tracks to 739 kilometres by the year 2026 to link Dubai’s main areas with various public transit means. “The plan aims to link the tracks at the coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina with the external tracks at Al Qudra, and Saih Al Salam via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

Images: Twitter