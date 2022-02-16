Homegrown brands are hosting an epic day of family-fun, fashion and food…

The Meydan racing calendar is an action-packed roster of brilliant horse racing from November until March, accumulating in a duo of thrilling races returning next month. The first is Super Saturday on Saturday March 5, the iconic World Cup qualifying celebration; the second is the famed Dubai World Cup, which will this year be hosted on Saturday March 25.

Super Saturday will this year see homegrown brands take over for a day of live music, family-fun and plenty of fashion.

At Apron Views’ Fashion Garden, Dubai-born tailoring brand Suited and Booted will be hosting the ultimate fashion celebration. The brand, founded by Ryan and Calvin Smith in 2017, has rapidly become one of Dubai’s premier tailoring services, providing bespoke tailoring with a British twist and style consultancy for men and women. Throughout the day, fashion fans can expect stylish pop-ups, styling workshops and fashion shows interlaced with exciting races thundering down the track.

Co-hosting the Fashion Garden are Dubai’s brilliant female-focused network That Dubai Girl and award-winning interior design firm, Bishop Design. That Dubai Girl are expanding their empire of pop-up markets, discounts and community meet ups to action-packed events with a jam-packed schedule of fun, while CEO and founder of Bishop Design Paul Bishop brings his own style and ideas to the judging panel for the Style Stakes fashion show.

Of course, ensuring all guests are hydrated and fed, McGettigan’s will be bringing their signature Irish flavours and beverages to Apron Views, hosting the ultimate family fun day. Doors open at 1pm, with tickets available to book from dubairacingclub.com

