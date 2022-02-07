Sponsored: The iconic UEFA Men’s and Women’s Champions League trophies will also be on display inside The Pepsi® and Lay’s® Plus Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from February 7 to 10…

Football fans best make their way to Dubai this February as PepsiCo, through its iconic brands Pepsi® and Lay’s®, is bringing two of UEFA’s most valuable and exciting assets to Expo 2020 Dubai.

UEFA Men’s and Women’s Champions League trophies will be on display at The Plus pavilion from February 7 to 10, no doubt helping to inspire the next generation of athletes and excite football fans from across the world. Visitors can share their photos with the trophies and tag Pepsi Arabia for a chance to win exciting prizes.

To celebrate the arrival of both trophies, PepsiCo is also hosting a one-off football game at the Sports, Fitness, Wellness hub on February 11. This unique game will be a mixed-gender, friendly football match and will take place at 3:30pm, in the presence of football legend, Didier Drogba and inspirational football coach, Iqra Ismail.

In line with Pepsi’s ‘challenge today, change tomorrow’ philosophy, Drogba has contributed significantly to his community, utilising his stature to support underprivileged people by building a hospital in his hometown of Abidjan.

Attendees of the Expo 2020 Dubai Pepsi match will also have the chance to interact with inspirational football coach, Iqra Ismail. A proud and outspoken ambassador for women’s football, Iqra is championing the game for girls and women, as well as Director of Women’s Football at Hilltop Women’s Football Club.

“PepsiCo is proud to shine the spotlight on both the Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League, demonstrating its belief in football as “One Game” while tackling the important conversation about gender equality within sports,” said Aamer Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East Business Unit at PepsiCo.

For more information, follow @PepsiArabia and @PepsiCoArabia

Images: Supplied