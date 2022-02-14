Sponsored: It is a brunch for everyone, but nothing anyone has ever seen before…

Topgolf Dubai is the three-storey, 50,000 square foot mega-complex that many of your mates probably visit, be it after work hours or over the weekend. However, it’s much more than just a spot to practice your golf swings.

The entertainment and leisure complex has launched a brand new ‘Sunday Funday Topgolf Brunch’ experience where you can, well… enjoy a fun day of golfing and a delicious brunch.

You and your aspiring golf buddies can play at the venue for two hours while indulging in unlimited food and refreshments. And of course, you can enjoy the good vibes and have a few laughs if your mates whiff (aka completely miss hitting the ball).

There are two brunch styles to pick from: The first session of brunch, ‘Morning Brunch’ runs from 10am to 12pm which includes dishes from the breakfast menu, while the ‘Afternoon Brunch’ runs from 12.30pm to 2.30pm with dishes from the lunch/dinner menu.

As for the cost, there are different packages to choose from. The soft package will cost you Dhs200 per person and the house package Dhs350 per person. Little ones are welcome to join in on the fun with the package for kids ages seven to 12 costing Dhs135. Aspiring golfers under the age of seven can have a ball of a time for free.

When your time slot is up and you don’t want to leave because you’re having too much fun, you can stay on and enjoy discounted drinks and gameplay options.

Make your bookings here for Morning Brunch, and here for Afternoon Brunch.

For more details, visit topgolfdubai.ae

Images: Topgolf Dubai