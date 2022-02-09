Sponsored: Indulgent afternoon teas, pampering private spa experiences and bespoke dinners under the stars await at Address Hotels + Resorts…

Whatever your date night style, whether it’s a romantic evening under the stars dining on your favourite cuisine, or a blissful spa day that leads into a private dinner, or a weekend retreat where you can spoil your significant other, Address Hotels + Resorts is rolling out the red carpet for couples this Valentine’s Day.

Here’s how to celebrate the season of love with Address Hotels + Resorts.

Treat yourself to absolute relaxation and rejuvenation

Across Address’ portfolio of pampering spas, you can book an array of blissful couple’s treatments from massages to facials, or make it a Valentine’s to remember with a private spa suite experience, exclusive to Address Sky View. Enjoy a 45-minute couples massage, romantic jacuzzi and themed afternoon tea on a private terrace with stunning Burj Khalifa views.

Packages from Dhs1,140 per couple

Private dining experiences

Plan a romantic evening under the stars at Address Fountain Views with a bespoke menu served poolside, or at soaring heights with panoramic views of the city at Address Sky View. Looking for barefoot luxury bliss? A candlelit dinner by the beach at Address Beach Resort awaits…

Packages from Dhs745 per couple with soft beverages, Dhs945 per couple with house beverages, Dhs1,245 per couple with bubbly

Fall in love over afternoon tea

Whether you’re coupled up or gathering with girlfriends. Address’ Valentine’s afternoon tea is an artful collection of sweet treats and savouries themed to the romantic occasion. Served up against the backdrop of spectacular Burj Khalifa views, it’s the perfect spot to show the special people in your life just how much they mean to you.

From Dhs185 per person

A weekend of romance

Feeling a little more adventurous? Pack your bags for one of Address Hotels + Resorts most romantic getaways in Fujairah and enjoy a pampered stay including a lush breakfast and a romantic three-course Valentine Dinner overlooking the stunning shores of Fujairah.

Packages from Dhs1,925 for two including an overnight stay, breakfast, and a 3-course romantic dinner.

For information and reservations visit addresshotels.com