Nothing says ‘you’ve made it’ quite as loudly as an Instagram post of you decked out in your trendiest threads, living the high life at the polo. It’s that quintessential, upper crust, Dubai experience — and this weekend, you can take part in it, for absolutely free.

Reaching its grand climax on February 5, 2022 at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai — this, the twelfth exciting edition of the Silver Cup, is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the UAE’s sporting calendar.

In addition to all the enthralling action on the polo field, and the who’s who of high society hobnobbing on the sidelines — there’s a world of elite-level hospitality to explore around the grounds of the Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club too.

Peak chic

Make the most of the spectacular winter temperatures with a trip to the polo picnic area. You’ll find food trucks and special gazebos that are possible to prebook for Dhs1,000 — that includes a picnic basket good for four people.

Off the field of play, a carefully curated line-up of events has been assembled for the day, featuring live entertainment, flag parades, choreographed cheerleader performances, a trophy ceremony and a thrilling LED light show finalé.

There’s also a dedicated kids area, with soft play, pony rides, engaging attractions, and a host of fun activities so that your little ones can make the most of this very special day too.

Choose your experience

As we mentioned above, standard access to the Bentley Emirates Silver Cup 2022 is, as always — completely free, but there are some other options if you want to upgrade the extravagance.

Access to the exclusive VIP Silver Lounge is granted with a minimum table spend of Dhs1,500 on drinks, based on groups of up to 10 people.

Another grandstand Dubai experience — the ‘Fabulous Brunch’ is available at the venue on Saturday, February 5 with a house beverage package on offer for Dhs450, and a bubbles package for Dhs550.

Call (056) 373 2999, or email media@alhabtoorpoloclub.com for more information.

The art of competition

It’s not just players that will be racking up big wins at the Silver Cup, there are some incredible opportunities for you to go home with some ‘trophies’ of your own too. There are, for example, a pair of gold coins with the combined value of Dhs7,000 hidden somewhere on the field.

And a ‘#sWAG’ competition, where guests are invited to bring their pets dressed to the nines for the chance to win prizes for both owner and pet.

Those with a flair for photography are urged to take part in the My Silver Cup Moment competition. Simply capture that AAA snap, upload it to social media and tag @dubaipologoldcupseries for a chance to win prizes worth Dhs3,500.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, near Silicon Oasis, Sat February 5, 2022, general access free. Tel: (056) 373 2999, www.alhabtoorpoloresortandclub.com

