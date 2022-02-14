British rockers, The Kooks are performing live on February 27 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Fans can expect to hear some of the rock band’s biggest hits including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Bad Habit.

If you want to see them perform for free, we have some great news as we have teamed up with GME Events and have a few pairs of standing tickets to give away to five lucky What’s On readers.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before February 24, 2022

Winners will be contacted via email so make sure you enter the details correctly. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets for the event.

*Do note, you have to be above the age of 16 to attend, and if you’re under 21 you will need to be accompanied by an adult. You will also need to be fully vaccinated.