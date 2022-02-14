Win! A pair of tickets to see The Kooks at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
British rockers, The Kooks are performing live on February 27 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Fans can expect to hear some of the rock band’s biggest hits including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Bad Habit.
If you want to see them perform for free, we have some great news as we have teamed up with GME Events and have a few pairs of standing tickets to give away to five lucky What’s On readers.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before February 24, 2022
