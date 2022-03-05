Sponsored: Ramadan is fast-approaching…

Ramadan will be here before we know it, and if you want to get organised ahead of time, we’re here to tell you about some brilliant iftars and suhoors you can enjoy at Vida Hotels and Resorts. The contemporary hotel chain has pulled out all the stops to cater to you this Ramadan.

Here are five iftars to enjoy at Vida Hotels and Resorts.

Vida Creek Harbour

When it comes to sunset views, we’ll challenge you to find a better location than Vida Creek Harbour. As iftar time hits, see the sun slip behind the skyline as you tuck into a spread of dishes from lamb ouzi to chicken sheesh tawook and much more, followed by sweets like baklava and sweet Mango Cake. Later on, stay for suhoor on the picturesque terrace with Ramadan favourites such as fish sayadiah, shish barak and lamb kofta as well as Arabic desserts including rice pudding and katayef.

Iftar package: Dhs210 per person (Dhs150 per person for the first week). Suhoor package: Dhs65 per suhoor tray including all taxes for two people. Tel: (0)4 428 8888 or email hithere.creek@vidahotels.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Enjoy a tasty iftar with family and friends at Origins, Vida Emirates Hills. Choose between indoor or alfresco seating with a variety of starters and mains prepared by Arabic chefs with dishes such as lamb ouzi and grilled beef skewers. Sweet treats include everything from creme caramel to Arabic baklava.

Iftar package: Dhs165 per person (Dhs145 per person for early birds and Emaar employees). Tel: (0)4 872 8888 or email hithere.hills@vidahotels.com

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Beachside iftar is calling, and Vida Beach Resort is the place to enjoy it. With Arabic music and a mix of Arabic and International dishes, including mezze, lamb ouzi to chicken shawarma and sheesh tawook, followed by cheesy kunafa to madluka. There’s also a beachside suhoor with an a la carte menu featuring grilled kofta, lamb burger and shish kebab.

Iftar package: Dhs160 (Dhs145 per person for the first week). Suhoor package: a la carte menu. Tel: (0)6 706 5000 or email hithere.uaq@vidahotels.com

Vida Downtown

Journey through the silk road with a live alfresco Iran barbecue station at Vida Downtown. Indulge in Persian kebabs and a variety of different Mezze, indulging sweets and much more. Enjoy a traditional Arabic atmosphere inside or a more contemporary vibe by the pool.

Iftar package: Dhs195 per person (Dhs250 inclusive of hubbly bubbly). Tel: (0)4 428 6888 or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com

Manzil Downtown

Tuck into a feast of buffet favourites at this Arabian hotel. Enjoy Arabic cuisine including ouzi, barbecue grill, mashawi and traditional cold and hot pastries plus plenty of desserts. You can also expect entertainment in the form of modern Arabic tunes.

Iftar package: Dhs220 per person. Suhoor package: a la carte menu. Tel: (0)4 4285888 or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com