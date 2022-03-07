Don’t forget to switch off for Earth Hour…

Right about now, it’s the funky soul-filled collection of our favourite gastronomic, cultural, party, family fun, and entertainment highlights of capital action this weekend.

Friday, March 25

Re: Cycling

The hugely popular Dubai cycling studio, Motion now has an Abu Dhabi location on Al Reem Island. Part of the brand’s success has been built on the fact you can burn up to 1,000 calories per ride. The intense workouts have candlelit sessions (which sound deliciously trippy), women-only options, and R&B backed classes all lead by an expert team focused on keeping you motivated and pushing harder.

office 461, Floor 4, Wafra Square building, Al Reem Island, cycling classes from Dhs50 (for first ride). Tel: (055) 8530 0836, motion-cycling.ae

Board meeting

DNA Board Games Cafe is a new cafe in Abu Dhabi and it’s more than just a recaffeination station, it’s a grand homage to the art of board games. You can browse the shelves for a wide collection of dice-y distratcions, including more than 200 classic board games, card games, roleplaying games and more. If you want to play, you will have to pay but it’s just Dhs19 for an hour, Dhs29 for two and Dhs39 for an all day pass. On the menu, you’ll find a strong community chest of cakes and pastries, hearty breakfasts and other tasty bites.

Al Montazah tower, Khalidiyah, 8am to 11pm Mon to Thu, 8am to 1am Fri to Sat. @eat.play.dna

Saturday, March 26

Lock and (carb) load

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for fun-packed brunches in Dubai. Which makes us very excited to confirm that the insanely strong ‘Absolutely Barrelled’ Saturday brunch (soft package Dhs200, house package is just Dhs250) is now available at the new Yas Bay location. Menu highlights include pulled chicken tacos, mac and cheese, dynamite shrimp, chopped Thai salad, New York cheesecake, triple chocolate mud cake, and candy floss.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (02) @lockstockabudhabi

Let’s go fly a kite

Sir Bani Yas Island offers adventure and excitement all year round with its three luxury Anantara hotels; breathtakingly romantic vistas; artifacts of archeological wonder; and a Royal Nature Reserve with over 11,000 animals. But this week, there’s as much color in the skies as there is below — with the return of the enduringly popular Kite Fest, hosted by Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, taking place on Saturday March 26, 2022. Kite Fest offers day passes for the island adventure (from Dhs300, inclusive of boat transfers) and the enticing option of camping experiences (from Dhs650).

For reservations and more information, email kitefest.sirbaniyas@anantara.com or call (02) 801 5266.

Sir Bani Yas is located 8 km off the coast of Jebel Dhanna (two hours’ drive from downtown Abu Dhabi), accessible by complimentary water taxi or private seaplane.

Earth song

It’s Earth Hour this Saturday, that’s the annual event where people throughout the world switch off their lights in a show of respect and admiration for the increasingly torturous shift our planet puts in trying to keep us all alive. And W Abu Dhabi is putting on a very special (and completely free to attend) celebration, Living Room Live — featuring locally-based beat legend, Abri. Because it’s Earth Day, the soiree will be solely lit by the soft amber glow of candles. There’s also an afterparty at W Lounge, which will include one free select welcome beverage and soulful tunes from the decks of DJ James.

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, doors open 7.45pm, lights out 8.30pm to 9.30pm, free. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Sunday, March 27

Best of the west

Alton Bar and Bistro is one of our favourite new venues in the capital, hosting unbelievably great value theme nights throughout the week, including their hugely popular Saturday Hip Hop brunch. But on Sunday March 27, the bar is staging a special collaboration with another local Abu Dhabi legend, West to West Kitchen. This 4pm to 7pm evening session will include access to West to West Kitchen’s red hot Caribbean and West African eats, whilst DJ Cliff Towney is booked to supply the equally fuego beats. Expect the soiree’s soundtrack to include reggae, dancehall, soca, afrobeat, R&B and hip hop. It’s Dhs100 for one plate and two select beverages, or you can upgrade the package for Dhs65 — which secures you a dessert and free-flow select beverages.

Alton Bar and Bistro, Shangri-La Souq, Qaryat Al Beri, Sun 27 Mar, from Dhs100. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi

Loco for Coco

If you have no idea what CoComelon, this one is probably not for you. But for those sleep-deprived, coffee-propped, parents out there in Abu Dhabi, kids YouTube sensation CoComelon has probably helped avoid cataclysmic meltdown more times than you can count on your sticky milk fingers. Leading the rhythmic nursery rhyme charge, JJ will be setting up camp at The Galleria Al Maryah Island this spring break (between March 26 and April 2). You’ll find the CoComelon zone on Level 3 at Central Kitchens, offering a Melon Patch Academy and the Melon Patch Playground. Inside are fun activities such as hopper balls, the alphabet carpet, doh-sand, DIY cards and lots more arts and craft fun. JJ, like all modern celebrities is all about the ‘Gram and will be around, for daily photo ops at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7pm.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, free entry with Dhs100 spend (valid for two kids) anywhere in The Galleria. @thegalleriauae

