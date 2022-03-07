Ramadan arrives and there’s some new places to check out…

Ready to pack your April with things to do in Abu Dhabi? This month, it’s all about Ramadan as we fill our holy month with epic iftars and brilliant suhoors. Additionally there’s a new restaurant to try and a new padel court to check out.

Here are 10 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this April.

From April 2: Ramadan



The Holy Month is expected to commence around April 2, meaning a month of reflection, fasting, giving and more. Be sure to check out your free guide complete with listings of all the iftars taking place in the UAE.

From April 20: Stories of Paper

Celebrate one of humanity’s most profound inventions – paper – at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition, launching on April 20. The collection will feature more than 100 works, in an ode to the humble medium.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, April 20 to July 24. louvreabudhabi.ae

Throughout April: Water shuttle

Yas Bay Waterfront has launched a water shuttle service operated by The Yellow Boats. Speed over to Yas Marina, Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach, for just Dhs5 (under 12s ride free)

Yas Bay Waterfront, daily 2pm to 11pm, Dhs5.

Throughout April: Talea

Emirates Palace has a new Italian concept called Talea, bringing a fresh and regal energy to the city’s Italian dining scene. The concept comes from the Michelin-honoured Chef Antonio Guido, and proposes a menu built around ‘family-style cuisine’.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Tue to Sun 12.30pm to 10.30pm, closed Monday. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Throughout April: Top Padel

Located at Abu Dhabi’s Deerfields Mall, this new alfresco palace of padel offers three outdoor courts which you’ll find next to ‘The Garden’. Open daily between 9am and midnight, Top Padel offers a premium padel experience for just Dhs220 per group per hour.

Deerfields Mall, 9am to midnight, from Dhs220. Tel: (02) 5106 9093, @toppadel_ae

From April 2: Iftar at Market at Edition

Top chef Tom Aikens collaborates with popular local chef Mohamad Orfali for a traditional iftar with a contemporary touch at The Abu Dhabi Edition. Dishes include Tom’s signature mezze (muhammara, marinated chickpeas and pumpkin hummus), and a slow roasted pomegranate and cinnamon lamb shoulder.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Throughout April: Book tickets for Maroon 5 live in Abu Dhabi

The pop-rockers will be bringing their Moves Like Jagger to Etihad Arena for the first time next month. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 for standard upper bowl seats, ranging up to Dhs1,250 for golden circle tickets.

ticketmaster.ae

Header Image: Getty