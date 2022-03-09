Weekend prep is more important than meal prep, discuss…

We’ve prepped you a weekend that’s filled with all the nutritional essentials. Heavy on culture, marinated in a fun time jus, and seasoned with just the right amount of outdoor awesomeness.

Friday, March 18

Stars and screen

Right now the outdoor evening temperatures have hit that perfect alfresco cinema sweetspot. Which makes it even more exciting, that there’s now a new Abu Dhabi location for watching movies under the stars. The Garden at Deerfields Mall, will be showing two screenings each night every Friday (this weekend: Raya and the Last Dragon), Saturday (Frozen 2) and Sunday (Encanto) throughout March. With an early bird session at 6.30pm and a second one at 8,30pm. Access is completely free to shoppers spending Dhs50 per head anywhere in the mall. There are more than 100 comfy beanbags and a special VIP seating area for Deer Club members. There’s a selection of food trucks supplying big screen refreshment and of course, popcorn is available to purchase too.

Deerfields Mall, Al Bahyah, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 27, free if you spend Dhs50 in the mall. deerfieldsmall.com

It’s all Greek to us

The gorgeous new white-washed, seafront, proud ambassador of beach chic bohemia — Mykonos at Le Meridien Village is the stuff of Greek mythology. And if you choose to kick the weekend off here, their Friday night brunch is placed to provide the perfect spot for sundowners. From 7pm you’re invited to enjoy three hours of bottomless beverages, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, and fresh cuts straight from the barbecue, alongside a dazzling itinerary of live entertainment. This really is the most sophisticated sort of soiree.

Dhs299, choose your three hour spot between 7pm and midnight, every friday. @mykonosabudhabi

Saturday, March 20

Top of the pops

One of the UAE’s favourite delicious, nutritious frozen snack suppliers has just opened two awesome new seaside outlets — at Yas Bay and Marsana Beach on Hudayriyat Island. Get your favourite fruit fix, sitting pretty on a stick at Pop City — full of premium ingredients and a flavour collection that includes mandarin, Nutella, Lotus, Oreo mango, pina colada, brownies, passion fruit, cheesecake, coconut sorbet, raspberry, strawberry and more. The fruit options are completely vegan-friendly.

Yas Bay and Marsana Beach on Hudayriyat Island. Tel: (058) 892 0035, @popcity.uae

More than Oak-kay

A spirited, leisurely three-hour affair, Oak Room Brunch offers a seated menu of signature British dishes, paired with a robust beverage selection. Starting with signature Oak Room sourdough with Marmite butter and an array of shared starters, brunchers can then choose their main course and two sides, followed by desserts served to share and an indulgent cheese selection. True to concept showcasing the finest quality produce, there are also options to further elevate the experience, Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ and Split Grilled Lobster main courses are available, additional pricing.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat for three hours between 12.30pm and 5pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with house drinks, Dhs485 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 000. @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Busting rhymes

Commissioned by the Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Rhyme by Dubai-based Sima Dance Company is an electric theatrical performance of choreographed dance, set to Arabic poetry with live music and costumed pageantry. The piece is designed to muse on ‘the universal language of music and movement to break linguistic barriers’ — playing with elements of rhythm, sound and rhyming couplets.

The Red Theatre, NYU Arts Centre, Saadiyat Island, 8pm on Sat March and Sun Mar 20 8pm, Dhs52.50. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Noche normal kind of brunch

The Peruvian party planning commission at Abu Dhabi’s Coya has got something very special for you this weekend — it’s in celebration of the spring equinox, the bi-annual celestial event where day and night reach equilibrium. As above, so below — you’ll find tables of truly cosmic flavours, a set menu including colourful maki rolls and classy tacos, along a Coya platter, full of signature dishes and salads. Main course fuego comes in the form of slow cooked beef ribs, salmon with Miso, grilled baby chicken, Chilean sea bass iron hot pot along with a delicious quinoa and pumpkin option. Desserts include their churros and chocolate, Peruvian cookies, pavlova and more. The soundtrack comes courtesy of the live house and tribal beat spinning DJ.

Al Maryah Island, Sat March 19, from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs278 soft, Dhs398 house, Dhss578 premium. @coyaabudhabi

Sunday, March 21

Raising the steaks

One of the city’s most popular steak houses, Blue Grill has just launched a new menu, with some exciting promotions. In addition to the scintillating global provenance cut collection, you can also find plates of truffle steak tartare, MB5 carpaccio, jasper grill octopus, lamb rack, and Scottish salmon. There’ll be a luxury Chef’s Table event (Dhs250) held once a month, Latin grape pairing nights (on Thursdays Dhs299) and a brand new Sunday Nonna’s Brunch (Dhs250 for a three hour package between 5pm and midnight). Brunch includes live entertainment, a selection of seafood and starters, your choice of steak with two sides, and of course desserts.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Plaza. Tel: (02) 6562000, yasplazahotels.com

Book it in

For some spell-binding literary adventures this weekend, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) will be rolling out their Library on Wheels at the park, as part of Reading Month. You’ll also find children’s author Jackanory-style reading sessions, a chance for kids to create their own books and covers.

Movies are free, but entry into the park is charged at Dhs10. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, find the full list of upcoming movies at ummalemaratpark.ae

Padelling pool

This Abu Dhabi hotel has started to serve its own slice of padel pie, with a bright sunlit court now entertaining gleeful racket-eers from 6am to 10.45pm on a daily basis. A one hour session chimes in at Dhs215, or for Dhs300 you can rent out the court for an hour.

Beach Rotana, Al Zahiyah, 6am to 10.45pm daily, from Dhs215. Tel: (02) 697 9000, @beach_rotana

