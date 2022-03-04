Talea is set to offer a royal kind of romance…

Based in the capital’s home of unabashed elegance, Emirates Palace, and dressed to impress with princely interior design, Talea — now open — looks intent on bringing a fresh and regal energy to the city’s Italian dining scene.

The concept comes from the Michelin-honoured Chef Antonio Guido, and proposes a menu built around the theme of “Cucina di Famiglia” which, for those whose Italian is limited to hand gestures and football clubs, translates as ‘family-style cuisine’.

Alongside a top-tier collection of artisanal pizzas and expert-curated handmade pasta options, you can expect a glittering assembly of more rare Italian gastronomic gems. Great plates infused with the raw passion and sophistication of Milanese and Puglian cuisine, dishes such as osso buco – a rich, slow-cooked tender stew, and vitello tonnato, the prefect dish for Abu Dhabi’s forever summer – a ‘freddo‘ preparation of fine tranches of veal in a tuna-caper sauce.

The restaurant features a fairy tale terrace, hemmed by the grand columns of the Palace’s facade, and offering romantic views across the Corniche’s dreamy blue yonder.

Talking about the launch, Chef Antonio Guida said “With our concept of ‘Italy meets Abu Dhabi’, I am delighted to offer Talea’s patrons a new culinary experience that presents a new interpretation of Italian favourites, along with some rare and unusual combinations.”

He’s leaving a talented pair of hands at the helm of the kitchen too, with protégé Luigi Stinga taking charge of proceedings, ensuring the supply of seasonal and authentic Italian products reaches its potential on the plate.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Tue to Sun 12.30pm to 10.30pm, closed Monday. Tel: (02) 2 690 7999, mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided