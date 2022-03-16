The first ever residential project to carry the Louvre name…

Louvre Abu Dhabi represents the cultural epicentre of the emirate, but after a truly astounding piece of news announced by local master developers, Aldar — it might soon represent the epicentre of your living room too.

Once complete, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar will be a residential complex of 400 apartments, with an iconic address, stunning ocean views and next-door-neighbour-status to one of the world’s most impressive collections of art and historical artefacts.

A work of art

Included within the structure will be Le Salon Détente — a lounge for residents that will feature art curated in consultation with the experts at Louvre Abu Dhabi; a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience; a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être which will of course feature a gym, sauna rooms, spaces for yoga and meditation; and there will also be an indoor kids’ playroom, called, appropriately, the Creativité Room.

You might also like Could the Natural History Museum be coming to Abu Dhabi?

Accommodation will come in the form of studios; one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as five artful penthouses.

When can we expect to see people moving in? Aldar has quoted the handover date of 2025.

Getting their Grove on

It’s all part of Saadiyat Grove, a 242,000 square metre, Dhs10 billion development which will also include retail and entertainment attractions, other residential properties, two news hotels and co-working spaces.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences at Saadiyat Grove is our response to the demand for a premium residence that echoes the values, quality, and timelessness of the cultural powerhouse that is Abu Dhabi.”

“Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture, and design, tailored, and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner. Through our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, we will build and deliver the ultimate lifestyle and product to match the world-famous institution and architectural masterpiece.”

Images: Provided