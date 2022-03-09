From lazy grazing feasts to full-blown party brunches, these 75 epic Saturday brunches have something for everyone…

Way back when, the UAE sanctified Friday as the day for brunching, and with it, a UAE institution was born. But news at the start of 2022 rocked residents to their cores. Weekends were changing, and that meant the end to the Friday brunch as we knew it.

Undeterred and unflappable, our resilient hospitality industry hopped into action, pivoting their brunches to Saturdays. Behold, your list of Saturday brunches in Dubai. Enjoy…

Address Sky View

The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday at Address Sky View from 12.30pm to 4pm, so guests can make the most of their weekend and soak up some winter sun. The ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Fountain Views

With top Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain vistas, 15 live cooking stations and pool access included, the brand-new Lush Brunch at Address Fountain Views is top of our list while the weather lasts. With a live barbecue, cheeses from around the world and a variety of oysters on offer, it’s time to fill up and let it all hang out in the Dubai sunshine.

Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs495 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Akira Back

Sometimes, all you need to end your weekend is a well-deserved Sunday lunch at a great restaurant. In this case, we are talking about lunch at the award-winning Japanese restaurant, Akira Back at W Dubai – The Palm. Starters include creamy spinach salad, aubergine miso, lobster tempura or AB tacos, while main courses include miso black cod and 48-hour short rib with root veggies.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs695 with bubbly, free kids under 12. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed seafood restaurant offers its ‘Beautiful Brunch’ on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 3pm, 1pm to 4pm, or 2pm to 5pm. The specially curated menu features crudo (raw seafood), antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian grapes and more.

Alici, Bluewaters, Fri, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 12pm and 5pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Anise

Fancy a spot of globetrotting? Venture down to the Dubai Festival City and discover flavours from around the world from Anise’s eight live cooking stations. The family-friendly brunch runs every Saturday and features an unlimited amount of international scran whipped up before your very eyes. It’s time to dust off the harem pants.

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs120 kids ages six to 12, free kids under six. Tel: (04) 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com

Antika

Remember when weekends were spent wishing your parents would take you to the fairground? Well, the now you can return to those days as Antika takes diners on a merry-go-round of Lebanese dishes and drinks every Sunday. No, the carousel horses adorning the restaurant walls aren’t for riding, but the live musicians, in-house DJ and belly dancers should provide enough entertainment during the 2pm to 6pm brunch. Book it, you owe it to your younger self.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Sun 2pm to 6pm, Dhs220 with soft drinks, Dhs320 with house drinks, Dhs420 premium drinks. Tel: (050) 735 9177. antikarbar.ae

Armani/Mediterraneo

Indulge in a lavish Mediterranean buffet at this stylish Armani Hotel brunch. Running every Sunday between 1pm and 4pm, Armani/Mediterraneo puts on a spread fit for royalty with a large selection of international dishes, as well as fresh seafood and Indian delights.

Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com

Asil

You’ll be welcomed at the Asil Oriental Saturday brunch with a Tarbouch – a red traditional hat – that the team hope you’ll wear throughout brunch. The menu, meanwhile, is designed to be shared, where Turkish spices, Lebanese flavours and Moroccan tastes combine. You’ll start with an assortment of Oriental rolls, such as Kisir roasted pepper roll, avocado prawns marine and midye dolma (mussels stuffed with Turkish rice), swiftly followed by Turkish pie topped with tomato sauce and yoghurt garlic, mini Lebanese chicken shawarma and falafel sandwiches. Main courses include grill platters of kebabs, shish taouk and beef tenderloin, finishing off with a range of exciting desserts.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Asia Asia

So nice they named it twice. The Pier 7 star is shining brighter than ever with reservations regularly filling up weeks ahead on the Asia Asia’s magnificent terrace. Dishes include freshly prepared sushi, tempura prawns, black cod and Asian-marinated beef tenderloin. The drinks are always good, the views are even better.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Bab Al Shams

The sprawling desert oasis in Bab Al Shams hosts two brunches every weekend. The Garden Brunch returns on Saturdays while the Picnic Brunch shines on Sundays. The Al Forsan garden has tables placed both indoors and out and brings a live magician, pony and camel rides and a petting zoo together for little ones while big kids can tuck in to an extensive menu from live food stations.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Sat Garden Brunch, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs545 house drinks, Dhs550 soft drinks pool package, Dhs745 house drinks pool package. Sun Picnic Brunch, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs260 soft drinks, Dhs455 house drinks, Dhs450 soft drinks pool package, Dhs645 house drinks pool package. Tel: (04) 809 6194. babalshams.com

Bar Du Port

Dubai’s newest brunching destination is open in the Dubai Harbour and seafood is not the only name of the game here. The Mediterranean-inspired brunch caters for meat lovers as well as fish fans with chicken truffle pops and beef tenderloin served alongside prawn skewers and smoked salmon. In a world of truncated brunches, this four-hour feast is a rare find so make the most of the free-flowing drinks, sea breeze and see how Saturdays are made plain sailing at Bar Du Port.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs460 with bubbly, Dhs560 with premium bubbly. Tel: (050) 969 9820. barduportdubai.com

Bastion

Located on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel with epic views of the city, the modern brasserie and grill Bastion serves an elegant Saturday feast alongside live entertainment of old-world tunes. Brunch highlights include steak frites, croissant monsieur and baked Alaska.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 4323232. @bastiondubai

Bla Bla

Bla Bla remains the name on everyone’s lips and if you head down on a Saturday, any talking will be through mouthfuls of sushi. The venue’s brunch serves up individual grazing trays laden with California rolls, crispy rice avocado, chicken gyoza, Japanese spinach salad and more, while desserts take the form of refreshing fruit salads and popsicles. Wash it all down with three hours of unlimited beverages and let the talk turn to nonsense.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Bread St Kitchen

Bread Street Kitchen’s Family Brunch does exactly what it says on the tin. Expect a menu of firm gastropub favourites at the Gordon Ramsay-backed spot in Atlantis, The Palm. Fish and chips, the British TV chef’s famous beef Wellington and lashings of gravy are served alongside plenty of activities to keep the kids busy. The brunch even includes complimentary access to the always alluring Lost Chambers Aquarium – so maybe it’s best to skip the seafood option before paying a visit.

Bread St Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs305 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks, Dhs130 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @breadstreetkitchendubai

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party at the lavish affair that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends and visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, an entire room dedicated to cheese, live entertainment and drinks stations on-hand to keep visitors well-watered. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Al Sufouh, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs695 with premium bubbly, Dhs300 kids aged six to 11, free kids under six. Tel: (04) 399 4141. westinminaseyahi.com

Bull and Bear

The Bull of Wall Street is Bull and Bear’s classy – and What’s On award-winning – eighties-themed weekly brunch. On the menu you’ll find premium signature dishes such as wagyu beef tartare with slow-cooked egg yolk and saffron aioli, beef rossini accompanied by foie gras and truffle sauce, prawn cocktail and the infamous ‘ring the bell’ dessert.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house beverages, Dhs750 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Café Belge

Jazz hands at the ready for the always lively Secret Brunch held at the classic European restaurant. Café Belge plays host to a Great Gatsby-themed soirée even Leonardo DiCaprio himself would give a smirking toast to thanks to Secret Parties, the brunching legends behind the party. Signature platters, excellent entertainment and well-crafted drinks sealed this party’s spot as the Best Brunch Above Dhs400 at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2021.

Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs545 with bubbly, Dhs745 with premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 372 2222. secret-parties.com

CÉ LA VI

Tuck into Burj Khalifa views and a contemporary Euro-Asian menu 54 floors up the Address Sky View Hotel. Be sure to book ahead early to secure a spot on the terrace for a table so close to the Dubai icon you could reach out and touch it. Menu highlights include scallops in brown butter, dry-aged rib-eye and roasted black cod. There are excellent vegetarian and vegan menus, too. Hang around after brunch to make the most of 2-for-1 offers on bottles of bubbly, grape and spirits from 4pm to 6pm.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

COYA

This standout Latin-American brunch remains an entirely à la carte affair, with an array of starters, mains, sides and desserts brought to your table. Expect a full line-up of Coya highlights, including croquetas, ceviches and arroz nikkei, followed by a decadent dessert platter.

Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs409 soft drinks, Dhs609 with house drinks, Dhs779 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com

Crescendo

For an old school brunch that has stood the test of time, look no further than Fork and Cork at Crescendo on Anantara The Palm’s poolside terrace. There’s a pizza oven serving up crispy wood-fired classics, a new bar area and a dessert buffet. Plus, house band Alma Latina Duo round off the afternoon in style.

Anantara The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs365 with soft drinks, Dhs525 with house drinks, Dhs630 bubbles, Dhs735 premium bubbles, Dhs199 kids aged six to 11, free kids under five. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Flair 5

It’s alfresco season and the Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5 is one of the city’s best spots to make the most of it. Expect all things pretty and botanical, with starters, mains and desserts served sharing-style. Highlights include the tuna and passionfruit ceviche, quinoa and pumpkin salad and glazed salmon and striploin steak. The finale includes delicious desserts including marshmallow chocolate dip and devil sponge. There is a drunch package running until 7pm for Dhs250, too.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs545 with bubbly, Dhs745 with premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 372 2222. secret-parties.com

folly

Suntrap terrace, tick. Delicious dining, double tick. Plus, the chance to enjoy it all weekend? You bet. The three-course menu of modern Euro dishes is served across Saturday and Sunday at folly. The Souk Madinat Jumeirah spot is always a hit thanks to its casual, come-as-you-are attitude and exquisite setting. The Garden Day Brunch runs for three hours, so there is plenty of time to see why it won the Best European Restaurant title at this year’s What’s On Dubai Awards as well as scooping a Highly Commended nod for Best Rooftop Bar at the Nightlife Awards.

folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Rd, Sat & Sun 1pm to 4pm, Sat: Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbly, Sun: Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs400 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is the alfresco sister to the popular new dinner and a show concept, Dream; also found in Address Beach Resort. The new hotspot presents its Daydreamer Brunch from 12pm and 4pm each Saturday. The brunch menu includes a spread of everyone’s favourite sharing dishes, from beef carpaccio and prawns tempura, burrata to pizza rucola. Mains include the likes of homemade mushroom pasta, grilled chicken sliders or the seafood risotto, while to finish you’ll enjoy a Gianduja coffee chocolate bar and strawberry meringue cheesecake.

Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs360 premium, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamgardendubai

Garth

You may need a map to find this superb brunch, but you’ll find plenty of treasures when you get there. Tucked away inside The 9 Lounge, a private member’s club at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Garth is a brilliant modern Euro restaurant that is new to the Dubai dining scene. Inside, there is an elegant white grand piano, classy interiors and a well-stocked bar. However, it’s the comfy and contemporary outside terrace, complete with live DJ and sun-kissed tables, that shine. The menu is a selection of exquisite sharing starters including a trio of ceviche, grilled prawns and Greek mezze, mains are a choice of one such as the moreish striploin or butterflied sea bass and dessert is a platter of puds, fruit and chocolate.

Garth, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs340 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs590 with bubbly. Tel: (058) 530 7499. garth.ae

Graze

This meaty Saturday brunch features the finest Australian beef, a wide variety of seafood dishes and sides so mouth-watering that even four hours of brunching aren’t enough. Enjoy the best of R&B and dynamic electro-soul tunes by Bruno Fave, whose mix of live vocals and DJ beats will have you swaying to the music all afternoon. Head to LookUp Rooftop Bar after brunch for undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline and enjoy the first drink on the house.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs590 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 40 33111. livelaville.com

Hutong

Hutong’s Saturday brunch is all that – and dim sum (sorry!). Appetisers at the Chinese hotspot in DIFC include cumin scallop squid and shrimp, seaweed and lotus bao and crystal vegetable dumplings, while mains include wok-tossed beef tenderloin and Yunnan chicken in truffle sauce. Entertainment takes the form of geishas on stilts and Terracotta Army soldiers on patrol, so be on your best behaviour.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 3.30pm, Dhs288 with soft drinks, Dhs388 with house drinks, Dhs588 champagne. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Iris Dubai

One of the city’s top party destinations hosts a Saturday brunch that oozes cool. Guests will find live DJs, a well-heeled crowd and a sumptuous menu of top tipples and bites at this Meydan Grandstand hotspot. Yes, the taxi journey for New Dubai residents can sometimes seem never-ending, but you’ll be rewarded with a marathon four-hour feast and a three-hour post-brunch party.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs360 wine and beer, Dhs420 mixed drinks and spirits, Dhs450 bubbles, Dhs550 premium bubbles. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Isola Ristorante

Devoted to the culinary traditions of Sicily, Sardinia and Capri, Isola is the perfect place to devour a bowl of pasta like Nonna used to make it. The Saturday brunch features a three-course sharing menu highlighting all the Italian restaurant’s signature dishes, while unlimited drinks and live entertainment are sure to get festa started.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

French Riviera

Set sail on a passport-free foray to the South of France during a culinary voyage to the Cote d’Azur. Michelin man Chef Kim Joinié-Maurin has whipped up a glamorous brunch menu featuring sharing starters, a main course including Dover sole and a sumptuous platter of desserts. Dine alfresco while enjoying postcard-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf or enjoy the air-conditioned comfort indoors while tapping your toes to the beat of the DJ.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 432 3232. @frenchrivieradubai

Jolie

For a French Mediterranean menu in a chic setting with amazing views, look no further than Jolie. It opened at the end of last year inside The Dubai Edition, and serves up a varied menu with a fusion of French & Mediterranean flavours. Its new weekend brunch is available on both Saturday and Sunday, when guests can enjoy a three-course set menu inclusive of a starter, main and dessert.

Jolie, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, Dhs300 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 602 3366. @jolierestaurantdubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr Brunch

You’ll need to loosen the belt buckle for this one, an elegant brunch that sprawls out across the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr. There is a live jazz band, impeccable service, delicious drinks and the typically excellent cuisine you’d expect from a Jumeirah resort. Three of the hotel’s kitchens, Al Hambra, The Hide and Arboretum, link up for the lavish brunch that includes more than 300 different dishes served from 35 live cooking stations. It’s an old school Dubai brunch served with lashings of elegance.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Rd, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs420 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs720 with bubbly, Dhs300 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (04) 364 7545. jumeirah.com

Kayto

Tucked away inside one of the city’s best hotels, Jumeirah Al Naseem, is the Peruvian-Japanese restaurant, Kayto. This is one for special occasions, with three courses of sharing starters, a choice of main and some of the restaurant’s signature puds. The sweeping Burj Al Arab views and the lively atmosphere put Kayto at the elegant end of brunching. Dress up for this one, make sure your phone battery is juiced up and bring your best selfie game.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house drinks, Dhs895 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 432 3232. @kaytodubai

Koyo

Japanese restaurant Koyo at the InterContinental Dubai Marina has made waves with its ‘Kabuki’ brunch since opening late last year. The Saturday soiree is often booked up weeks in advance, though if you do manage to bag a table, you’ll be rewarded with Japanese dishes, energetic performances, raucous entertainment and live music.

Koyo, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (04) 566 4088. koyodubai.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

Brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg is an elegant affair. The selection includes indulgent breakfast dishes, such as French toast and truffled scrambled eggs, so you don’t need to skip the most important meal of the day. Drinks options include Pimm’s and mimosas.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sat and Sun 12pm to 6pm (three-hour sessions), Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs465 with wine, beer and selected cocktails, Dhs695 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Li’ Brasil

The adults-only Brunch Beleza at Address Beach Resort boasts sweeping views over Bluewaters Island and beyond. The fusion of Lebanese and Brazilian dining brings the samba to the Middle East and is served in a sharing style. Expect exquisite cocktails with a twist and a live DJ – while the delicious seaside views aren’t bad either.

Li’ Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs388 with soft drinks, Dhs488 with house drinks, Dhs698 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Saturday is the new day to tumble out of bed and straight into brunch and Lock Stock’s Absolutely Barrelled knees up has you well and truly covered. Get stuck into unlimited pulled chicken tacos, dynamite shrimp, mac and cheese and chopped Thai salad, washed down with free-flowing house bevs. Dessert includes cheesecake, mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and candy floss to end the day on a sweet note. Let the good times roll.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights and Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with mixed drinks. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Lola Taberna Espanola

There are two brand-new brunches at Lola Taberna Espanola to get you into the fiesta spirit for the weekend. On Saturdays you can get stuck into unlimited tapas and drinks from Dhs199, while the Domingueo Sunday brunch encourages diners to down tools and relax with a set menu of Spanish classics, a choice of paella and unlimited drinks from Dhs198. Make sure to try the cheese croquetas for your cheesy, deep fried carb fix. You won’t regret it.

Lola Taberna Espanola Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Sat & Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 247 6688. lolataberna.com

The London Project

The Botanical Brunch may have a new home on Saturday afternoons, however the excellent charm remains. Brunch means three hours of unlimited drinks, sharing-style starters, a choice of main, desserts and some tasty Ain Dubai views. DJ Rootical Deep hits the decks every week alongside a live saxophonist, while mixologists rustle up endless specials from the inventive cocktail menu. There is a post-brunch happy hour running until 7pm, too.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Maiden Shanghai

Are you ready to celebrate the weekend at Maiden Shanghai? Gather your friends and get ready for the Naughty Noodles brunch, every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails and the best of live entertainment by the DJ, plus champagne shows, all topped with one-hour free-flowing bubbly. Sundowners? Join in the fun from 4pm to 7pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs100 – it’s the weekend after all.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs500 with bubbles. Over 21s only. Tel: (052) 750 0775. @maidenshanghaidubai

Marina Social

Guests can enjoy a two or three-course meal, which includes a choice of Wagyu beef, picalou chicken or Welsh lamb accompanied with crispy potatoes, puffy Yorkshires and finish on a sweet note with sticky toffee pudding or vanilla crème brûlée.

Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun 1pm to 10.45pm, Dhs250 for two courses, Dhs300 for three courses, both including a glass of selected wine or one pint. Tel: (04) 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

MATAGI

The all-new brunch at Matagi offers a fusion genre of Japanese and Italian dishes, from hamachi crudo to rock shrimp tempura and black cod & prawn gyoza. Live entertainment comes from Raffles The Palm’s music curator, Timo Higgs, while a sommelier provides the perfect beverage pairing, every Saturday between 1pm and 4pm.

Matagi, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 with soft drinks, Dhs650 with house drinks or Dhs795 with bubbles. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Maya

It’s time to shimmy your way into the weekend with a colourful afternoon at Maya’s Mas Mas brunch. Whether it’s the resident DJ spinning Latin American hits or the kitchen’s endless servings of fiery vibrant chimichanga, there is always something to taco ‘bout at this lively spot. Mains are served à la carte but the entertainment is non-stop so fire up your weekend at Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa. Early birds can enjoy 20 per cent off if you book and pay for Saturday’s brunch by Tuesday.

Maya, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha St, JBR, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 316 5550. maya-dubai.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

McGettigan’s in Souk Madinat not only has great food and drinks but fabulous views of the Burj Al Arab and the magical waterways of the souk. Take a more leisurely approach to your weekend with its Laid-Back Social Brunch, running Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm and Sundays between 1pm and 5pm. From only Dhs299, you can enjoy a three-course menu, free flowing drinks, including a range of cocktails, and the best in live music.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Sun 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs299. Tel: (04) 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Calling all homesick Brits and lovers of potatoes and pies: The Big British Brunch can be found every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. The menu features a star-studded line-up of pub grub including bangers and mash, fish and chips, proper Sunday roasts and steak and ale pies. Round it off with a choice of sticky toffee pudding, cherry pie or apple crumble, a pint of the good stuff and a chorus of Britpop classics belted out by the live singer.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with premium drinks, Dhs495 with bubbly. Tel: (058) 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Mezzerie

Elegant five-star hotel Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has a popular family brunch at Mezzerie restaurant every Saturday. With a new surf and turf theme, foodies can expect the finest and freshest culinary delights from both land and sea. Tiered towers of poached seafood on ice are the perfect way to kick things off, followe by charcoal-grilled prawns drizzled

in garlic butter, tender slices of cooked-to-order beef tenderloin.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs600 with house drinks, Dhs150 for children aged 10 to 15, children under 10 eat free. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every weekend. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few saki.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs695 premium bubbles. Tel: (04) 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

Quite literally dive into Saturdays at Splash! The Pool Brunch, where you can gorge on an endless menu of international favourites before assuming the beached whale position to digest. Talk and Soul deliver dishes from Mongolia to Mexico and everywhere in between. Pool access is from noon to 6pm and the brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs458 with sparkling, Dhs149.5 for children (6 to 12 years old), under sixes free. Tel: (04) 449 8834. movenpick.com

Mura

The Saturday brunch at Mura features signature Tarantella shows. It’s more commonly known as “the dance of the spider” and takes centre stage at the flamboyant La Vita e Bella brunch – that’s “life is beautiful”, to us commoners. And, with a menu of ceviche, homemade cheese tortellini and tiramisu, beauty and gluttony are both on the agenda at this Pointe-side soirée.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks, Dhs450 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 575 5097. @mura_restaurant

The Observatory

Observatory Bar & Grill’s Sky High Brunch will whisk you away every Saturday to a vibrant bar with panoramic views and an eclectic menu. Enjoy a range of meat and grill options, pan-seared salmon and spiced BBQ ribs, and those all-important truffle fries to name a few.

The Observatory, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs499 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

The Olive Garden

This is a family friendly affair to take the whole brood off on a holiday to the Med – cue Cliff Richard. An international buffet boasting more than 100 delicacies means that even the fussiest eaters will leave with a smile on their face, with live grills and interactive beverage counters keeping the big kids happy. Look out for the Spanish Specialty Paella Valenciana.

The Olive Garden, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs500 with Champagne. Tel: (04) 408 4257. habtoorgranddining.com

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills

This adults-only brunch aims to beam diners back to the prohibition era – only without the drinks ban. The multi-What’s On award-winner opens its indoor and outdoor dining areas as chefs showcase the finest signature grills, with sizzling, oozing goodness such as BBQ beef brisket, prawns thermidor, grilled lamb merguez sausages as well as signature appetisers and desserts. Mixologists will whip up some of New Orleans’ favourite cocktails as a DJ spins jazz hits – a final nod to the 1920s Big Easy. Linger on with a 40 per cent off happy hour between 4pm and 8pm.

Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs495 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Rockfish

This eclectic beachfront seafood restaurant, offering Mediterranean classics and a panoramic view of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, invites guests to explore a menu of fresh seafood and mouth-watering signature dishes every Saturday as a live DJ spins. The four-course menu features a crudo selection with highlights including a chilled seafood platter, yellow fin tuna and saffron arancini, followed by orecchiette and fresh monkfish served with salmon eggs. The decadent brunch ends with a choice of tiramisu or pavlova with strawberry and coco.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house drinks, Dhs895 with bubbly and fine wines. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Saffron 2.0

Dubai’s legendary party brunch returned last August with Saffron Brunch 2.0. The adults-only event serves up more than 220 dishes from dim sum to seafood. There are 20 live cooking stations to visit, including a meat carving station, sushi station and soup station as well as free-flowing drinks throughout the three-hour brunch.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs459 with house drinks, Dhs495 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @saffronbrunch

Seven Sisters

Dig out your gladrags for a five-hour Sundown Brunch by Seven Sisters, in partnership with LUV events. Running from 3pm every Friday and Saturday, DJs spin a mix of hip-hop and R&B and mixologists serve up endless cocktails as the kitchen rolls out sushi, sliders and more. Oh, and don’t forget an obligatory selfie at sunset.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Fri and Sat 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (056) 775 4777. @sundownbrunch

Shi

The newly launched brunch brings Pan Asian fine dining to the ever-bustling Bluewaters Island. Expect rolling plates of dim sum, sushi, salads and seafood alongside a choice of mains such as wagyu beef, lobster, seabass, chicken and more. All with a rigorous twist of tip top cooking from Chef Li Yuan Hui, an alumnus of Hakkasan’s global chain of luxury restaurants. There is a resident DJ, stunning interiors and some sumptuous seaside views from the terrace.

Shi, Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs380 with soft drinks, Dhs480 with house drinks, Dhs650 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 393 9990. shirestaurant.com

Siddharta Lounge

If Saturdays to you mean fresh oysters, creamy burrata, wagyu short ribs and plenty more of the world’s finest foods, then Siddharta Lounge needs to be on your radar. Expect prawn tempura, pappardelle pasta, chilli chicken and branzino fillet and a mountain of desserts such as ice cream, cheesecake, panna cotta, churros and, for those with willpower of steel, fruit. Grab a seat on the outdoor terrace, snap an obligatory selfie of the Dubai Marina and wash away your weekday woes with free-flowing bevs.

Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs550 with premium drinks. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Soho Garden

If you love live DJs and top house music, you need to check out the new Cafe Mambo Ibiza brunch at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. Running on a cool outdoor terrace in the middle of the Palm on Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm, you can enjoy a wide selection of food from the buffet, including grilled meats, sushi, pasta, salads and more. House beverages include beers, spirits, and wine, and from 5pm to 8pm you can enjoy selected beverages half price. The first 50 people to book the brunch can avail a two-for-one offer.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 ladies, Dhs350 guys. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

Soul Street

Nomad Brunch, the Five Jumeirah Village knees up, blends DJs, street food from around the world and cocktails to match. Street eats include chicken tikka tartlets, pavs at the chaat cart, a taco truck and baos. All can be washed down with a selection of ice-cold sips and afternoon dips in the pool. Don’t forget your trunks for this one.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies, Dhs349 with house drinks for gents. Tel: (055) 700 0515. @soulstreetdubai

STK

The party brunch at STK merges dining and dancing with live entertainers and an ever-changing menu of contemporary European cuisine. While steak is the main dish carnivores come for, vegetarians are well-catered for, and the particularly excellent cocktails are for all. Get ready for steaks, saxophones and super-sparkly dresses.

STK, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs425 bubbles. Tel: (04) 323 0061. @stkdubaijbr

The St. Regis Downtown

A trio of the luxury hotel’s restaurants unite every weekend for this jazz brunch. Expect obligatory Italian bites from Basta, Mediterranean classics from Bleu Blanc and fine pastries from The Library. The event, which sees a live band perform, is hosted on the al fresco terrace overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, surrounded by lush greenery and shimmying waters. This is what weekends were made for.

The St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 512 5555. stregisdowntowndubai.com

TAIKO

Every Saturday, embark on an exotic journey through the Silk Road, from Asia to the Middle East. With a five-course rotating menu, comprising of dishes such as rock oysters, lamb and date gyoza, black cod and Taiko biriyani, the chic restaurant is pulling out all the stops. Guests will enjoy sounds from the resident DJ, as well as an enticing beverage menu.

Taiko, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs355 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks and Dhs750 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @taikodubai

Tortuga

Shhh! Want to know a secret? Dubai’s best Latin brunch has a new home and it’s back with a bang for 2022. The El Secreto Brunch by Secret Parties is now being held at Tortuga every Saturday, dishing out Mexican cuisine, premium drinks and a troupe of Latin dancers to get the party started. There’s also an afterparty until 7pm, with an extra four drinks for Dhs150. Arriba!

Tortuga, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Umm Suqeim, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs360 with soft drinks, Dhs460 with house drinks, Dhs560 with bubbly, Dhs760 with champagne. secret-parties.com

Torno Subito

The world’s best chef Massimo Bottura teams up with the brains behind some of Dubai’s most famous brunches for La Vacanza Candypants every Saturday. Superstar kitchen master and rock ‘n’ roll fan Bottura beams diners back to his childhood through a 12-course set menu. He fuses his love for 1950’s retro style with contemporary cuisine and it’s all served at W Palm Dubai’s glorious beachfront restaurant Torno Subito. Foodies, here’s your chance to sample dishes from the man who’s been crowned the best chef on the planet (twice!) from just Dhs349.

Torno Subito, W Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs499 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 245 5555. tornosubitodubai.com

Toro Toro

Say hello, hello to the Hola Hola brunch every Saturday at the popular Dubai Marina spot. Toro Toro serves up three hours of South American starters, mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts from the open kitchen. There is a resident DJ, lively and energetic waiters and free-flowing drinks. What more could you want? Well, 20 per cent off if you book and pay before Thursday.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Trader Vic’s JBR

It’s time to loosen up those hips for Trader Vic’s Tiki Hula Hula brunch. The new Saturday session features a selection of sharing starters, main courses from three live cooking stations, a surprise dessert, and a half-time hula hoop competition with the chance to win a free brunch on your next visit.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton, Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs550. Tel: (04) 318 2319. tradervicsjbr.com

Traiteur

A legend on the Dubai dining scene, the lavish Traiteur brunch consistently delivers. Food-wise, there’s truly something for everyone, with a dedicated cheese room, a top-quality menu of seafood and delectable hot dishes, paired with sparkling Creek views.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with sparkling drinks, Dhs775 with bubbly, Dhs895 with premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 602 1234. hyatt.com

Vero

With views of JBR and Ain Dubai, Vero’s brand new Italian brunch is a sure-fire way to spend a Saturday. Enjoy the sunshine as a saxophonist provides the perfect party atmosphere as you tuck into decadent seafood such as jumbo shrimp, octopus and mussels, followed by wild mushroom risotto, lobster calamarata, and tiramisu.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Vida Emirates Hills

Eat your way around the world’s backstreets at Vida Emirates Hills’ Saturday Street food shindig, featuring everything from pizzas, nachos and smoky meats fresh off the barbecue to stacks of pancakes and loaded waffles. Brunchers can also take advantage of pool access, plus there’s live music throughout the afternoon.

Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Wanderlust at Garden

Forget picture-perfect poses on Insta, if you want to know what #wanderlust really means, head to another of Dubai’s famous buffet banquets. Garden’s chefs roll out an enormous collection of dishes from around the world served at live cooking stations as well as an entire room of desserts. If your plate of fresh crab legs sandwiched between a slice of dark forest gateau and wedges of parmesan raises eyebrows, you’re doing it right.

Wanderlust at Garden, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 414 3000. @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Warehouse

Are you ready to party? The longstanding spot in Garhoud throws an all-out shindig every Saturday – and it’s a great one. Hit the dancefloor with DJ Sweet Chilli Jam and make the most of free-flowing drinks and unlimited food to sustain all that shape-throwing.

Warehouse, Le Meridien Dubai Airport Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house drinks premium drinks. Tel: (04) 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

White Beach

With beach party season in full swing, there aren’t many better options out there than the ever-brilliant White Beach. Saturday’s Sunkissed Brunch kicks off at 1pm at the Atlantis, The Palm hotspot. The three-hour brunch includes access to the infinity pool and beach, DJ tunes and unlimited food and drinks. Expect to find a crowd of Dubai’s most glamorous brunchers soaking in the sun and the sweeping skyline that stretches out to Dubai Marina and beyond.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with house drinks for ladies, Dhs435 with house drinks for gents. Tel: (04) 426 2626. @whitebeach

Zuma

Paydays can’t come soon enough to enjoy the exceptional Zuma brunch again and again. Diners can tuck into a tasting menu of some of Dubai’s finest Japanese cuisine as well as an exceptional drinks package. Oysters, tempura, scallops, fresh sushi and wagyu steak starters will be served to the table, before a choice of mains including black cod, Boston lobster or Australian rib-eye.

Zuma, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs595 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with wine, beer and bubbles, Dhs795 premium bubbles, Dhs255 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai