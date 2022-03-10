So many to try…

Way back when, the UAE sanctified Friday as the day for brunching, and with it, a UAE institution was born. But the news at the start of 2022 rocked residents to their cores. Weekends were changing, and that meant the end to the Friday brunch as we knew it.

Undeterred and unflappable, our resilient hospitality industry hopped into action, pivoting their brunches to Saturdays.

Here are 15 Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi to try

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

The Global Brunch at Ingredients restaurant serves up to 200 global dishes featuring local favourites from tender meats and assorted salads to a colourful display of desserts and unlimited drinks. And this season, Ingredients hosts brunch on both Friday and Saturday.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Sheikh Zayed Street, Fri and Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs445 with house drinks. Tel: (0)56 503 5121. @anantaraeasternmangroves

Bab Al Qasr

Bab Al Qasr Hotel’s ‘Splash the Brunch’ takes place at Artisan Kitchen on Saturdays between 1pm and 4pm. Things proceed much as you’d expect at a five-star hotel’s international buffet brunch. After the gastro-grazing however, guests will have the opportunity to get 2-for-1 on selected spa treatments.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel, W Corniche Road, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks. Tel: (0)56 992 2078. @babalqasrhotel

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious is a hall of famer on the UAE’s brunch scene – and for good reason. Be sure to book ahead to enjoy the always excellent food and drinks, lively atmosphere and impeccable service. From the sea, find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations, a roast carvery and grill selections, gourmet garden-plucked salads, and dietary requirement-compliant options. There’s also now a Friday evening sitting (7pm to 10pm) with a promotion which means the house package is currently just Dhs250.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with house drinks; Sat 1pm to 4pm Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs625 with premium bubbles. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Buddha-Bar Beach

The new Nikkei evening brunch features the flavours of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, with a curated menu of over 20 artistic dishes prepared by head chef Renzo Reyes and his team. Guests can choose from two packages: Dhs375 with soft drinks, or Dhs495 with house drinks. All packages are available for three hours.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Sat 7pm to 10pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 4988443. buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

Captain’s Arms

Reopened and ready for action, The Captain’s Arms’ new Village Brunch celebrates the best of international cuisine every Saturday. You’ll find top bar bites, including crispy buffalo wings, nachos, pizzas, curries and so much more to sink your teeth into. Plus, there’s a dedicated seafood and oyster bar, a carvery offering juicy roasts, and a sizzling barbecue station.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs189 with soft drinks, Dhs289 with unlimited Prosecco. Tel: (0)2 644 6666.

@lemeridienabudhabi

Dusit Thani

Get ready for a bigger and elevated ‘Extraordinary Dusit Brunch’ every Saturday this season. Urban Kitchen’s Saturday brunch brings the best global cuisines together, featuring a superb carvery station, all-time favourite Asian dishes, an enhanced artisanal cheese table, amplified seafood options, dessert stations and more.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs99 for kids. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Combining three brilliant restaurants into one lively brunch, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Saturday feast features succulent steaks from the What’s On favourite Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill, New York-Italian cuisine at the award-winning Marco’s, plus live-cooking stations and international favourites from CuiScene. There really is something for everyone to enjoy. Prices start at just Dhs295.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, add on Dhs125 for unlimited house drinks, or add on Dhs300 for house spirits and bubbly. Tel: (0)2 654 3290. dining.bab@fairmont.com

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

The glorious Duo brunch at the InterContinental is held across two of its flagship dining venues – the popular Pan-Asian restaurant Cho Gao Marina Walk and the world-class churrascaria at Chamas. Fill up on flame-cooked meats, dainty dim sum, seafood salads and some other exciting curveballs (shout out to the chicken and rice stand chilli sauce).

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (800) 423 463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Nahaam

Sometimes, not always, but sometimes, the hype is right. And for us, Nahaam more than lives up to the fan-chanted celebrations. It scores highly on flair, the food offerings are vast, it’s as strong inside as it is out, and the trolley circuits add great finesse to that final touch. One of the best, and one of our favourites.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 8115555. @conradetihadtowers

Oak Room

A spirited, leisurely three-hour affair, Oak Room Brunch offers a seated menu of signature British dishes, paired with a robust beverage selection. Starting with signature Oak Room sourdough with Marmite butter and an array of shared starters, brunchers can then choose their main course and two sides, followed by desserts served to share and an indulgent cheese selection. True to concept showcasing the finest quality produce, there are also options to further elevate the experience, Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ and Split Grilled Lobster main courses are available, additional pricing.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat for three hours between 12.30pm and 5pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with house drinks, Dhs495 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 000. @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Shangri-la Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Sofra Bld’s extravagant buffet brunch features all-time international favourites, including grilled seafood and prime barbecued cuts. There’s pizza-making, sushi and mains from across Arabian, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a selection of creative concoctions from the brunch bar “Shangri-Lab”. The dessert island dazzles with a chocolate fountain, ice cream and fresh pastries. After brunch, head to the beach lounge where drink deals and entertainment accompanies the sunset hours. And, by way of a cheeky little value-added bolt on, all packages include beach access.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs378 with house drinks, Dhs498 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas

The Market Brunch at Sim Sim strikes a perfect combination of exquisite cuisine and five-star luxury. Diners will be treated to dedicated barbecue stations offering a connoisseur’s collection of fine cuts, grilled seafood and char-crisped sides, a huge salad bar offering clever combinations of fresh botanical flavours and vast selection of creamy cheese and expert-cured cold cuts. There’s also a seafood melange, multiple dessert stalls and a special brunch station for the kids.

Saadiyat Rotana Resorts & Villas, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs515 with house drinks, Dhs615 with bubbles, Dhs195 for kids aged 6-11. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotanatimes.com

Stills

The Daydream Brunch at Stills Gastropub, Yas Plaza Hotels is the perfect spot to enjoy an alfresco Saturday feast. Aside from the usual dose of fun and games, live music and barbecue stations, the Daydream brunch has packed a whole lot of goodness by combining great food, fun and games for adults and kids, with live entertainment.

Yas Plaza Hotels, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs169 with soft drinks, Dhs269 with house drink, and Dhs69 for kids between 6 to 12 years old. Extend the dream with the after-brunch party at Dhs149. Tel: (0)2 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

West Bay Lounge

Fancy brunching like you’re on vacation? West Bay Lounge does the trick thanks to its sun, sea and sand setting. There’s a culinary line up served family-style, accompanied by live entertainment and several pop-up bars. There’s a children’s fun zone, too.

West Bay Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks (and resort access), Dhs479 with bubbly (and resort access). Tel: (0)2 6924205. westbayabudhabi.com

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage has returned to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island overlooking the Iconic Yas Marina circuit. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously. With Asian options, Levantine cuisine, meat feasts, mezze, Japanese-Peruvian and ‘Tarts from the Van’, enjoy cold beverages from the signature ‘Tap On Wheels’ cart as the resident DJ creates the perfect brunch vibe. Go B.I.G. or go home, indeed.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks and Dhs529 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi