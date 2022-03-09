Sponsored: Matagi delivers high-quality food paired with brilliant entertainment…

Raffles The Palm’s sophisticated Japanese restaurant, Matagi, has launched a brand new brunch which fuses contemporary Japanese with authentic Italian cuisine. The hidden gem provides a luxe location from which to enjoy tasty dishes paired with excellent entertainment, every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Itameshi cuisine combines the culinary components of Italian ingredients with the traditional techniques of Japanese mastery. Inspired by his Italian heritage, Chef Mauro di Leo pushes the boundaries of what you’d usually expect from the seemingly opposing cuisines.

Using seasonal ingredients and fine produce, Chef Mauro di Leo whips up an intriguing off-menu selection of special dishes such as sous vide organic egg, Japanese bread and wild mushroom; chicken teriyaki, cucumber, fried quail egg sushi roll; and sea bass clay pot rice, with herb butter and crispy nori.

Raffles’ music curator, Timo Higgs, is in charge of delivering an epic atmosphere throughout the three-hour brunch, by providing smooth live tunes from start to finish. This, paired with an inventive range of signature mixed drinks, is what makes the Matagi brunch a real no-brainer.

Prices for the brunch start from Dhs475 with soft beverages, Dhs650 with beer, spirits, and wine, Dhs795 with beer, spirits, sake and premium bubbles or Dhs240 for kids aged six to 11, children under six are not permitted.

Matagi, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs475 soft drinks, Dhs650 house drinks, Dhs795 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com